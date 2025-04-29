WYDOT Release: Interstate 80 roadwork will impact interchanges near Point of Rocks

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is gearing up for another season of construction in Sweetwater County, which will include substantial work on Interstate 80 near Point of Rocks with contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co.

Work is underway from mile marker 130 to 138 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Travelers will see head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes beginning this Friday, May 2, and drivers should expect reduced speeds of 65 MPH. Crews will be milling the westbound lanes in preparation for paving operations.

Starting the week of May 5th, crews will be working at Black Butte Interchange at exit 136 installing cattle guards on the crossroad. The work will necessitate lane closures and traffic will be controlled by localized flaggers. Drivers accessing areas from these interchanges are asked to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. Drivers are also asked to be aware of haul trucks and construction traffic for the duration of the project.

Crews will then move on to the Point of Rocks Interchange the week of May 12th at exit 130 to install cattle guards on the crossroad. The work will be similar to the operation at the Black Butte Interchange and drivers should expect similar traffic control including lane closures, construction flaggers and delays.

The overall scope of work for this project includes bridge work, grading, milling and paving. The completion date for this work is June 30, 2026. The contractor is tentatively planning on finishing all work in 2025. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.