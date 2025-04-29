Safety signs vandalized/stolen near tunnels west of Cody

A pair of safety signs valued at more than $1,000 were vandalized/stolen this past weekend east of the big tunnel west of Cody on U.S. 14/16/20.

"Stealing and vandalizing signs is a crime with serious consequences, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies depending on the circumstances," said Wyoming Department of Transportation traffic engineer Jack Hoffman of Basin. "Beyond the legal penalties, stealing and vandalizing signs poses significant safety risks to drivers and emergency responders, and the act leads to increased costs for taxpayers due to replacement costs."

WYDOT's new "Bicycle in Tunnel" sign was dropped to the ground from its mounting bracket and was damaged, and a "When Flashing" sign was stolen.

The vandalized/stolen signs were installed in 2023 as part of a tunnel warning system that notifies motorists of pedestrians and/or bicyclists in the tunnels. The tunnel warning system is button activated by bicyclists/motorists.

Installing the tunnel warning system was part of the $5.184 million project that replaced the old lights with a new LED lighting system inside the big tunnel during 2023.

"The tunnel warning system is an important safety feature, along with the new lighting system," Hoffman said. "This reckless act is disappointing to say the least."

The act is being investigated by local law enforcement, including Wyoming Highway Patrol.

"The Park County area has had a rash of road sign thefts on county and state roads," said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence of Cody. "The most recent theft and damage was to the bicycle-in-tunnel warning signs. Apparently, the offender was too weak to take the big sign, dropping it, but took the "when flashing" sign."

Pence said the thefts include rock and dirt stolen from WYDOT properties."The materials are often stored on state property for later projects. Rocks recently taken for landscaping on personal or business properties from a local WYDOT pit were destined for other projects, including the current erosion control project near the Buffalo Bill Dam," Pence said.