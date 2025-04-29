Highland Valley Road, archery range on Boise River WMA will be closed until May 3
Beginning April 30, Idaho Power will be working on powerlines on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area.
The powerline work will delay the opening of the popular Boise River WMA archery range and cause Highland Valley Road to be closed until Saturday, May 3, in the interest of public safety.
Idaho Power will be putting up road closure signs on the morning of April 30.
