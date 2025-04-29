Kingston to receive AHA Award of Honor

The AHA May 5 will award Mary Beth Kingston, Ph.D., its 2025 Award of Honor during the AHA Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C. Kingston, an outspoken advocate for nurse safety, led efforts to reduce violence against the health care workforce through the AHA and federal government, and published extensively on workplace violence reduction and workforce well-being.

“Mary Beth is an inspirational nursing leader whose cutting-edge efforts on nurse safety and workforce wellbeing has made a tremendous difference for patients and caregivers,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “We thank her for the countless hours serving her communities, including her contributions to the AHA by serving on the board, committees and as chair of the AHA’s Hospitals Against Violence Advisory Group as well as past president of the American Organization of Nursing Leadership.”