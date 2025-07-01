Joint Commission streamlines accreditation process, removes over 700 requirements 

The Joint Commission June 30 announced a new, streamlined process that removes 714 requirements from its hospital accreditation program. The new program, called Accreditation 360, includes an updated manual that more clearly identifies Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-directed Conditions of Participation as well as a continuous engagement model that offers ongoing support for safety and quality practices.

The redesign also includes streamlined patient safety requirements called National Performance Goals, revised certification programs focused on outcome measures, and a Survey Analysis For Evaluating STrengths (SAFEST) Program that will recognize outstanding practices at accredited organizations and support efforts on safety and quality improvement insight.