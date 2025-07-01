Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,980 in the last 365 days.

Joint Commission streamlines accreditation process, removes over 700 requirements 

The Joint Commission June 30 announced a new, streamlined process that removes 714 requirements from its hospital accreditation program. The new program, called Accreditation 360, includes an updated manual that more clearly identifies Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-directed Conditions of Participation as well as a continuous engagement model that offers ongoing support for safety and quality practices. 

The redesign also includes streamlined patient safety requirements called National Performance Goals, revised certification programs focused on outcome measures, and a Survey Analysis For Evaluating STrengths (SAFEST) Program that will recognize outstanding practices at accredited organizations and support efforts on safety and quality improvement insight. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Joint Commission streamlines accreditation process, removes over 700 requirements 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more