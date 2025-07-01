Submit Release
AHA files amicus brief in second lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s 340B contract pharmacy law 

The AHA June 27 filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee that defends the state’s 340B contract pharmacy law prohibiting drug companies from denying hospitals the same 340B discounts for drugs dispensed at community pharmacies that would be provided via in-house pharmacies. The AHA supports the state's attempt to dismiss a case by PhRMA that claims the state law is unconstitutional. 

The AHA filed a similar brief June 4 in the district court for a case brought by AbbVie and has made similar filings in multiple states. The Tennessee Hospital Association, 340B Health and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists joined the AHA in the June 27 filing. 
 

