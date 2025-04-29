Mobilisights Partners with Zubie to Enhance Fleet Management with Embedded Telematics Data

Mobilisights and Zubie Logos

Zubie will use the Mobilisights Fleet Plus Data Pack for access to embedded telematics data from millions of Stellantis N.V. vehicles in the United States

We are thrilled to partner with Zubie, who will leverage Stellantis' connected vehicle data to improve safety and efficiency for their fleet customers.” — Eddie Nath, Mobilisights VP Sales for North America

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilisights , Stellantis’ Data as a Service business unit, is pleased to expand its customer base with a new agreement that provides Zubie with seamless access to data from Stellantis’ connected vehicles operating in the United States, allowing Zubie customers to optimize fleet and car rental operations with actionable insights. This agreement takes Mobilisights one step closer to its vision and mission of revolutionizing the experiences of customers and businesses with the transformative power of automotive data, contributing to a smarter and safer world.Mobilisights is the exclusive source for embedded telematics data from Stellantis brands, harnessing insights from millions of the company’s vehicles. Without aftermarket devices, native vehicle data can be activated instantly, directly from the vehicle to the cloud. Refueling and EV charging become more efficient as fleet managers monitor fuel costs, charging status, vehicle range, and charge reimbursement. Vehicle health monitoring allows fleet managers to identify issues and schedule preventative maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime. Route optimization further decreases idle time, and increases fleet availability. Additionally, fleet managers can coach driver behavior, increase safety, and enhance the fleet's reputation.For Zubie’s fleet customers, this collaboration delivers significant advantages in preventive maintenance, driver behavior monitoring, and overall vehicle health management. Access to Stellantis’ embedded data—via the Mobilisights Fleet Plus Data Pack— enables fleet operators to track signals in near real-time, including fuel efficiency, engine diagnostics, and odometer readings, without the complexity or cost of installing aftermarket devices. Combined with Zubie’s intuitive platform and diagnostic analytics, this integrated solution will reduce vehicle downtime, enhance driver safety, and lower operating costs across the fleets.For Zubie’s car rental customers, access to Stellantis-connected vehicle data ensures near real-time visibility into vehicle location, fuel and charge levels, and diagnostic alerts—all critical for managing fast turnover rental inventory. Zubie Rental Connect customers can now benefit from Mobilisights’ OEM-grade insights to improve asset utilization, reduce administrative errors, streamline returns, and increase vehicle and driver protection with GPS location monitoring, and mechanical faults. These capabilities improve operational decision-making and enhance both customer satisfaction and profitability for rental operators.“We are thrilled to partner with Zubie, who will leverage Stellantis' connected vehicle data to improve safety and efficiency for their fleet customers. This collaboration will enable Zubie, thanks to the quality of our data, to provide comprehensive asset management services by providing precise location, maintenance, fuel or charge levels — combined with improved driver oversight, thereby enhancing safety and reducing operational costs,” explains Aditya ‘Eddie’ Nath, VP Sales for Mobilisights North America.“With Mobilisights, we have unique access to data insights from millions of connected Stellantis vehicles. While Zubie has long supported customers through OBD-based solutions, this evolution to OEM direct data access represents a significant leap forward. It reduces installation time, simplifies operations, and unlocks new efficiencies for our commercial fleet, rental, peer-to-peer, and dealership customers. We’re excited to continue leading the way in telematics innovation and delivering smarter, simpler solutions that scale with our customers’ needs,” shares Chad Caswell, CEO of Zubie. The company’s commitment to providing advanced telemetric solutions, customized for operators’ needs, creates incredible value in a difficult space.Mobilisights integrates the latest digital solutions to keep pace with the evolving data privacy landscape. Data privacy and security is a top priority for Mobilisights, with end-to-end data stream protection. Data is only shared after explicit, informed consent is given.About ZubieFounded in 2012 and based in Bloomington, Minnesota, Zubie provides industry-leading connected vehicle data solutions for rental, commercial, and dealer fleets, enhancing efficiency and visibility with cutting-edge tracking software, hardware, and analytics. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Zubie seamlessly integrates into existing workflows and business systems, delivering unparalleled support and radical clarity to optimize asset management and simplify decision-making. For more information, visit www.zubie.com Zubie Media ContactNick McGuire, Director of Marketing at Zubienick.mcguire@zubie.comAbout MobilisightsMobilisights is the Stellantis Data as a Service Company with unique access to embedded data telematics from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a ‘smarter’ world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle datasets, and the insights they provide, to dramatically transform and continually improve everyday lives for consumers and businesses. For more information: www.mobilisights.com Mobilisights Media ContactSarah Higgins / Dalyce Semkomobilisights@open2europe.comd.semko@open2america.comAbout StellantisStellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

