Cre8tive Con 2026 Redefines the Creator Economy—and Launches Cre8tive Icon Awards to Honor Entrepreneurial Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where creators are evolving into CEOs and passion is becoming profit, Cre8tive Con 2026 is taking center stage as the epicenter of the next wave of entrepreneurship. Scheduled for February 19-21st, 2026 at the historic Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago, this three-day immersive experience brings together the disruptors, dreamers, and doers who are shaping tomorrow’s economy.
This year marks a transformational leap for the Cre8tive Con brand with the appointment of Dominick Domasky as Chief Operating Officer, alongside Founder Julie Lokun, JD, Ramon Ray as Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Rachel Weaver as Director of Media Relations. Together, this powerhouse team is driving the next evolution of commerce, creativity, and community connection.
"We’re not just celebrating creators—we’re building leaders who leave legacies," says Domasky. “Cre8tive Con 2026 is where people stop playing small and start playing bold.”
What to Expect at Cre8tive Con 2026:
-Visionary Keynotes from industry leaders, investors, and innovators
-Ramon Ray’s Creator-to-CEO Playbook, empowering entrepreneurs to scale strategically
-Rachel Weaver’s Media Power Panels, unlocking high-impact visibility
-Deal-making rooms, live collaborations, and networking built for ROI
-The Creator House, where collaboration leads to next-level partnerships
-Hands-on Masterclasses in publishing, podcasting, and personal branding
More than 1,000 creative entrepreneurs and thought leaders will convene at Cre8tive Con 2026 to turn influence into income and ideas into global movements. This is an opportunity to highlight entrepreneurs on the cutting edge of business excellence.
Introducing the Cre8tive Icon Awards: Nominations Now Open!
To honor those reshaping industries, building community, and creating lasting impact, Cre8tive Con is proud to announce the inaugural Cre8tive Icon Awards. Nominations are now open to recognize entrepreneurs, creators, and innovators who embody the spirit of leadership, resilience, and transformation.
Submit an entrepreneur who is shaping the future in business at www.cre8tivecon.com/awards
Nominate a visionary (or yourself!) today.
For nomination inquiries, contact:
Chris Cushing, Director of Administration
📩 chris@cre8tivecon.com
Award recipients will be honored live on stage at Cre8tive Con 2026.
About Cre8tive Con
Cre8tive Con is the premier global event for entrepreneurs, creators, and changemakers who are building the new economy, where creativity powers business and influence drives income. With transformational education, world-class networking, and the launch of the prestigious Cre8tive Icon Awards, Cre8tive Con is where big ideas become bold realities. Visit www.cre8tivecon.com
Julie Drost Lokun
This year marks a transformational leap for the Cre8tive Con brand with the appointment of Dominick Domasky as Chief Operating Officer, alongside Founder Julie Lokun, JD, Ramon Ray as Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Rachel Weaver as Director of Media Relations. Together, this powerhouse team is driving the next evolution of commerce, creativity, and community connection.
"We’re not just celebrating creators—we’re building leaders who leave legacies," says Domasky. “Cre8tive Con 2026 is where people stop playing small and start playing bold.”
What to Expect at Cre8tive Con 2026:
-Visionary Keynotes from industry leaders, investors, and innovators
-Ramon Ray’s Creator-to-CEO Playbook, empowering entrepreneurs to scale strategically
-Rachel Weaver’s Media Power Panels, unlocking high-impact visibility
-Deal-making rooms, live collaborations, and networking built for ROI
-The Creator House, where collaboration leads to next-level partnerships
-Hands-on Masterclasses in publishing, podcasting, and personal branding
More than 1,000 creative entrepreneurs and thought leaders will convene at Cre8tive Con 2026 to turn influence into income and ideas into global movements. This is an opportunity to highlight entrepreneurs on the cutting edge of business excellence.
Introducing the Cre8tive Icon Awards: Nominations Now Open!
To honor those reshaping industries, building community, and creating lasting impact, Cre8tive Con is proud to announce the inaugural Cre8tive Icon Awards. Nominations are now open to recognize entrepreneurs, creators, and innovators who embody the spirit of leadership, resilience, and transformation.
Submit an entrepreneur who is shaping the future in business at www.cre8tivecon.com/awards
Nominate a visionary (or yourself!) today.
For nomination inquiries, contact:
Chris Cushing, Director of Administration
📩 chris@cre8tivecon.com
Award recipients will be honored live on stage at Cre8tive Con 2026.
About Cre8tive Con
Cre8tive Con is the premier global event for entrepreneurs, creators, and changemakers who are building the new economy, where creativity powers business and influence drives income. With transformational education, world-class networking, and the launch of the prestigious Cre8tive Icon Awards, Cre8tive Con is where big ideas become bold realities. Visit www.cre8tivecon.com
Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9518
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.