FDLE arrests Lake County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

April 29, 2025GRAND ISLAND, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Andrew Brian Katchusky, 39, of Grand Island, on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.The investigation began in December 2024 when FDLE agents received multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) alerting agents about an online account user sharing and uploading files depicting children being sexually abused. The investigation revealed Katchusky’s Instagram account was used to view the CSAM images.

On April 18, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Katchusky’s residence. Multiple electronic devices were seized, and a subsequent forensic analysis located multiple child exploitation files, some involving children as young as 2 years old.



Katchusky was arrested on April 24 and booked into the Lake County Jail. He is being held without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



The Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted. FDLE’s investigation remains active.



