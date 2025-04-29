Early data shows Valley DAs getting to work utilizing stricter penalties under Prop. 36

Months after California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 36 to strengthen criminal penalties for drug and theft crimes, reversing a decade of decriminalization, a new report from a top California think tank shows a surprising chasm between two major Central Valley counties and how they are pursuing cases.

