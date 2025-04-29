Westminster Barracks/First Degree Arson

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B1002669

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2025 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 395 Chambers Road, Cavendish, Vt.

VIOLATION: First Degree Arson

ACCUSED: Zerrick Ausikaitis

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

VICTIM: Gary Muehlemann

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/19/2025, the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to a report of a barn fire in Cavendish, Vermont. An investigation revealed Zerrick Ausikaitis intentionally lit the fire, causing damage to the barn located at 395 Chambers Rd. in Cavendish. On 04/28/2025 Zerrick was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Zerrick was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/24/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

