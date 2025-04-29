Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,858 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/First Degree Arson

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1002669

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2025 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 395 Chambers Road, Cavendish, Vt.

VIOLATION: First Degree Arson

 

ACCUSED: Zerrick Ausikaitis                                               

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Gary Muehlemann

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/19/2025, the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to a report of a barn fire in Cavendish, Vermont.  An investigation revealed Zerrick Ausikaitis intentionally lit the fire, causing damage to the barn located at 395 Chambers Rd. in Cavendish.  On 04/28/2025 Zerrick was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.  Zerrick was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/24/2025 at 0830 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/24/2025 0830 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495

c: 802-585-0394 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/First Degree Arson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more