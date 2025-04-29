Westminster Barracks/First Degree Arson
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002669
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/19/2025 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 395 Chambers Road, Cavendish, Vt.
VIOLATION: First Degree Arson
ACCUSED: Zerrick Ausikaitis
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
VICTIM: Gary Muehlemann
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/19/2025, the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to a report of a barn fire in Cavendish, Vermont. An investigation revealed Zerrick Ausikaitis intentionally lit the fire, causing damage to the barn located at 395 Chambers Rd. in Cavendish. On 04/28/2025 Zerrick was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Zerrick was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/24/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495
c: 802-585-0394 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov
