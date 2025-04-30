Florida Spine Associates Patients Reclaim Their Health and Confidence with Prescribe FIT

Florida Spine Associates and Prescribe FIT At-Home Health Coaching and Personalized Orthopedic Wellness Program Prescribe FIT PACE Mobile App for Orthopedic Patients

I drove 50 miles just to find an orthopedic practice that offered the Prescribe FIT health coaching program.” — Susan Mandelbaum

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Spine Associates, known for their commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered spine care, is seeing extraordinary results thanks to their new Prescribe FIT virtual health coaching program that focuses on sustainable lifestyle changes to improve musculoskeletal (MSK) health and overall well-being. By combining the expertise of their board-certified spine specialists with personalized remote coaching, Florida Spine Associates is helping patients reduce pain, improve mobility, and regain control of their health.

“At Florida Spine Associates, we pride ourselves on delivering compassionate, customized care that focuses on the unique needs of each patient,” said Dr. Michael Auerbach. “Prescribe FIT allows us to extend that philosophy beyond the clinic walls, empowering patients with support, accountability, and the education they need to make real, lasting changes.”

The outcomes speak for themselves. Patients participating in the program have reported life-changing results, including pain reduction of up to 8 points on a 10-point scale. Nearly all have experienced notable mobility improvements, and some have even achieved weight loss of over 50 pounds, representing more than 17% of their total body weight—a critical achievement in reducing MSK stress and pressure on the lower back.

Eddreneshia Watts, one of Dr. William Kunkle’s patients, described the impact the program has had on her life:

“Dr. Kunkle enrolled me in the program, and I highly recommend Prescribe FIT. My coach always gives me good advice and keeps me on the right path. I feel comfortable opening up to my coach about personal health and life situations, and she gives me wonderful nutrition advice.”

Through her dedication to the program, Eddreneshia has already lost 23 pounds, and her pain level has dropped dramatically—from an 8 to a 1.

For others like Dr. Robert Norton’s patient, their goal goes beyond numbers on a scale. “Though I’ve struggled with other health problems, I am finally down 16 pounds and eager to continue on in the program with hopes of feeling confident in my wedding dress. Since I have been able to lose some weight, my back pain has decreased too,” she says.

In some cases, the availability of Prescribe FIT has even been a deciding factor in where patients seek care. “I drove 50 miles just to find an orthopedic practice that offered the Prescribe FIT health coaching program,” said Susan Mandelbaum, a patient who prioritized access to this unique offering in her search for treatment.

With a strong reputation for advanced diagnostics, minimally invasive treatments, and cutting-edge surgical procedures, Florida Spine Associates offers the region’s most comprehensive spine care. Now, through Prescribe FIT, they are extending their impact by addressing the lifestyle factors that often contribute to spinal conditions and pain—including nutrition, lack of physical activity, and excess weight.

“Prescribe FIT enhances our ability not just to treat spine conditions, but to help patients build a healthier future,” added Dr. Brian Burrough. “It’s a powerful resource that supports our commitment to improving quality of life at every stage of the care journey.”

To learn more about Florida Spine Associates and their Prescribe FIT program, visit https://floridaspineassociates.com/.

Why Prescribe FIT Lifestyle Health Coaching for Orthopedic Patients

