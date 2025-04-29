California sues Trump administration for dismantling AmeriCorps

In the complaint today, the Attorney General Bonta and a multistate coalition argue that by abruptly canceling critical grants and gutting AmeriCorps’ workforce, the Trump Administration is effectively shuttering the national volunteer agency and ending states’ abilities to support AmeriCorps programs within their borders.

“AmeriCorps volunteers bring out the best in America and in our communities. By abruptly canceling critical grants and gutting AmeriCorps’ workforce and volunteers, DOGE is dismantling AmeriCorps without any concern for the thousands of people who are ready and eager to serve their country — or for those whose communities are stronger because of this public service,” said Attorney General Bonta. “In California, AmeriCorps volunteers build affordable housing, clean up our environment, and address food insecurity in communities across our state. California has repeatedly taken action to hold the Trump Administration and DOGE accountable to the law — and we stand prepared to do it again to protect AmeriCorps and the vital services it provides.”

In 2024, at least 6,150 California members served at more than 1,200 locations, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veterans’ facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations. When the devastating fires struck Los Angeles earlier this year, AmeriCorps members were on the ground, distributing supplies and supporting families. The agency’s shutdown ends these efforts.

“DOGE isn’t just cutting jobs — they’re attacking the very people who keep California strong,” said GO-Serve Director Josh Fryday. “They’re coming after the service members who responded to the LA fires, the tutors helping our kids and the young leaders caring for our seniors. It’s outrageous, it’s illegal and we won’t back down. In California, we’re not just defending service — we’re strengthening it. California is doubling down, and we trust the courts will strike this down and uphold the values we fight for every day.”

California Service Corps is the largest service force in the nation, consisting of four paid service programs:

Combined, it is a force larger than the Peace Corps and is mobilized at a time when California is addressing post-pandemic academic recovery, rebuilding from the LA fires and planning for the future of the state’s workforce.

In the 2023-24 service year, AmeriCorps members in California:

Provided 4,397,674 hours of service

Tutored/mentored 73,833 students

Supported 17,000 foster youth with education and employment

Planted 39,288 trees

Members helped 26,000 households impacted by the LA fires and packed 21,000 food boxes.