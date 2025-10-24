Governor Newsom announces appointments 10.23.2025

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jeannie Ramas, of Wilmette, Illinois, has been appointed to General Counsel at the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Ramos has been Director of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office since 2022, where she was a Special Assistant from 2019 to 2022. Ramos was Board Counsel at the Chicago Housing Authority from 2016 to 2018. She was General Counsel for the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority from 2012 to 2016. Ramos was Vice President of Mercury Public Affairs from 2010 to 2012. Romas earned a Juris Doctorate degree from McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Northwestern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $211,140. Romas is a Democrat.

Elizabeth Williamson, of Walnut Grove, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of General Services. Williamson has been the Strategic Initiatives and Policy Advisor at the California Department of General Services since 2021. She held multiple positions at California National Resources Agency from 2018 to 2021, including Deputy Secretary for Strategic Initiatives and Deputy Secretary for External Affairs. Williamson held multiple positions in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2012 to 2018 including Deputy Director for External Affairs, External Affairs Coordinator, and Constituent Affairs Representative. Williamson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $218,004. Williamson is a Democrat.

Kathleen Ratliff, of Stockton, has been appointed Associate Director, Region II of the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Ratliff held multiple positions at the California Health Care Facility from 2023 to 2025, including Acting Warden, Acting Chief Deputy Warden, and Correctional Administrator. She was the Acting Chief Deputy Warden at Central California Women’s Facility in 2023. Ratliff was the Correctional Administrator at the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2021 to 2023. She held multiple positions at the Central California Women’s Facility from 2013 to 2021, including Correctional Captain, Acting Community Resources Manager, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant, and Correctional Officer. Ratliff was a Correctional Officer at the California Institution for Women from 2007 to 2013. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $209,292. Ratliff is a Democrat.