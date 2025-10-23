California invests over $140 million to support Planned Parenthood health centers amid Trump’s efforts to defund

California’s Planned Parenthood affiliates operate more than 100 health centers across the Golden State, providing more than a million patient visits a year to Californians in search of basic health care needs.

In 2026, Governor Newsom and legislative leaders intend to identify additional resources so Planned Parenthood health centers can continue to provide critical services to Californians. California is committed to standing with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California through ongoing political attacks by President Trump’s Administration and Republicans in Congress.

“The Planned Parenthood affiliates in California are grateful to Governor Newsom and our allies in the Legislature for taking this necessary step to keep Planned Parenthood health centers open and able to provide critical services as they weather the impacts of the federal defund,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ targeted attacks on Planned Parenthood are not only unconscionable, but a deliberate effort to undermine California’s values and promise of reproductive freedom. Today’s funding commitment is critical to protecting vulnerable Californians’ constitutional right to access reproductive health care. While we know Trump and Republicans’ attacks on reproductive health care are escalating, we remain confident that our state leaders will continue to stand with Planned Parenthood patients and providers and ensure they have the support necessary to endure these ongoing assaults.”

“California will always fight for women’s reproductive freedom with everything we’ve got,” said Robert Rivas, Speaker of the Assembly. “That’s why the Legislature delivered tens of millions of dollars this year to support health clinics, and we’re investing it now to protect Planned Parenthood, keep families healthy and save lives.”

“While President Trump and Republican leaders have launched a war on women and their rights, California is stepping up to ensure access to reproductive healthcare is here to stay,” said Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire. “This investment will provide women the safe access to abortion care and contraception, along with sexual and reproductive healthcare, that they need to thrive. Planned Parenthood has stood strong for millions across this country for decades—now it’s time for California to stand up for them.”

“In California, we have worked for years to protect a woman’s right to access comprehensive reproductive medical care by signing into law protections for care providers, increasing patients’ right to medical privacy, and expanding access to contraception,” said Senate Pro Tem Elect Monique Limón. “While women continue to face constitutional attacks on their reproductive freedom, California is and will always be committed to full reproductive medical care.”

“Since the Supreme Court gutted Roe v. Wade, the Legislative Women’s Caucus has fought to protect access to reproductive health care for every Californian—including the essential health services that Planned Parenthood provides,” said Chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. “This investment is about more than dollars. It’s about keeping our promise to families and communities across our state who count on this essential care. We will continue to fight, side-by-side, with legislative leaders and the governor to keep Planned Parenthood open for the people who depend on them, for as long as the attacks from Washington continue.”

California’s actions to protect reproductive freedoms

In the years since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, California has stepped up consistently to protect reproductive freedom, including: