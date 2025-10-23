California invests over $140 million to support Planned Parenthood health centers amid Trump’s efforts to defund
California’s Planned Parenthood affiliates operate more than 100 health centers across the Golden State, providing more than a million patient visits a year to Californians in search of basic health care needs.
In 2026, Governor Newsom and legislative leaders intend to identify additional resources so Planned Parenthood health centers can continue to provide critical services to Californians. California is committed to standing with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California through ongoing political attacks by President Trump’s Administration and Republicans in Congress.
“The Planned Parenthood affiliates in California are grateful to Governor Newsom and our allies in the Legislature for taking this necessary step to keep Planned Parenthood health centers open and able to provide critical services as they weather the impacts of the federal defund,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ targeted attacks on Planned Parenthood are not only unconscionable, but a deliberate effort to undermine California’s values and promise of reproductive freedom. Today’s funding commitment is critical to protecting vulnerable Californians’ constitutional right to access reproductive health care. While we know Trump and Republicans’ attacks on reproductive health care are escalating, we remain confident that our state leaders will continue to stand with Planned Parenthood patients and providers and ensure they have the support necessary to endure these ongoing assaults.”
“California will always fight for women’s reproductive freedom with everything we’ve got,” said Robert Rivas, Speaker of the Assembly. “That’s why the Legislature delivered tens of millions of dollars this year to support health clinics, and we’re investing it now to protect Planned Parenthood, keep families healthy and save lives.”
“While President Trump and Republican leaders have launched a war on women and their rights, California is stepping up to ensure access to reproductive healthcare is here to stay,” said Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire. “This investment will provide women the safe access to abortion care and contraception, along with sexual and reproductive healthcare, that they need to thrive. Planned Parenthood has stood strong for millions across this country for decades—now it’s time for California to stand up for them.”
“In California, we have worked for years to protect a woman’s right to access comprehensive reproductive medical care by signing into law protections for care providers, increasing patients’ right to medical privacy, and expanding access to contraception,” said Senate Pro Tem Elect Monique Limón. “While women continue to face constitutional attacks on their reproductive freedom, California is and will always be committed to full reproductive medical care.”
“Since the Supreme Court gutted Roe v. Wade, the Legislative Women’s Caucus has fought to protect access to reproductive health care for every Californian—including the essential health services that Planned Parenthood provides,” said Chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. “This investment is about more than dollars. It’s about keeping our promise to families and communities across our state who count on this essential care. We will continue to fight, side-by-side, with legislative leaders and the governor to keep Planned Parenthood open for the people who depend on them, for as long as the attacks from Washington continue.”
California’s actions to protect reproductive freedoms
In the years since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, California has stepped up consistently to protect reproductive freedom, including:
- September 2025: Governor Newsom signed landmark legislation to safeguard access to reproductive health care, including AB 260, allowing health care providers to prescribe abortion care medication to patients anonymously, and AB 1525, helping to shield attorneys assisting other states with access to reproductive care from State Bar discipline.
- June 2025: The 25-26 budget expanded the authority of CalRx to purchase brand-name drugs. This change gives the state more tools to respond to supply chain disruptions, market manipulation, or politically motivated restrictions that could threaten access to essential medications — including medication used for abortion care.
- May 2024: Governor Newsom signed SB 233 with the Legislative Women’s Caucus, allowing Arizona abortion providers to temporarily provide abortion care to patients from Arizona who travel to California for care following the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling to reimpose a regressive 1864 law imposing a near-total abortion ban in their state.
- January 2024: The Reproductive Freedom Alliance, led by Governor Newsom, filed an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Food and Drug Administration, et al., v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, arguing that, if the Court allowed the Fifth Circuit’s decision rejecting FDA’s approval of mifepristone to stand, it would undermine Governors’ ability to provide adequate healthcare services and would have far-reaching implications beyond reproductive healthcare. The Supreme Court sided with the FDA in June 2024.
- April 2023: Governor Newsom procured an emergency stockpile of Misoprostol, a safe and effective medication abortion drug, as legal challenges continue to move through the courts in an attempt to block abortion medication.
- March 2023: Governor Newsom joined 13 other Governors in calling on major pharmacies to clarify plans for dispensing Mifepristone and other actions they plan to take to safeguard access to reproductive health care drugs.
- February 2023: Governor Newsom launched the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a coalition of 23 Governors fighting together to protect and advance reproductive freedom.
- November 2022: Voters pass Governor Newsom and the Legislature’s Proposition 1, an amendment to the state constitution to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom – including abortion care and contraception.
- September 2022:
- Governor Newsom launched Abortion.CA.Gov to ensure people across California, and the country, can access essential information regarding reproductive health care, including resources available to support access to care.
- Governor Newsom, working with the Legislature, ensured California passed the largest reproductive freedom bill package in state history, building firewalls around California as a reproductive freedom state.
- June 2022:
- Governor Newsom signed legislation to help protect patients and providers in California against radical attempts by other states to extend their anti-abortion laws into California, on the same day Roe v. Wade was overturned.
- California invested over $200 million in reproductive health care.
- Issued an Executive Order protecting state-held data and information from being used by out-of-state anti-abortion entities to target providers and patients.
- Joined the Governors of Oregon and Washington to launch a new Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care and protect patients and providers.
