Governor Newsom announces appointments 10.22.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jamie Gillette, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Civil Rights Department. Gillette has been Deputy Director of Enforcement at the California Civil Rights Department since 2019. She held several roles at the California Franchise Tax Board from 1998 to 2019, including Assistant Bureau Director, Information Technology Section Manager, Business Release Manager, Assistant Section Manager, Office Services Manager, Resource Management Specialist, Key Data Supervisor, Office Technician and Key Data Operator. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $193,044. Gillette is registered with no party preference.

Crosby Burns, of Mill Valley, has been appointed to the Committee of Bar Examiners at the State Bar of California. Burns has been the Deputy County Executive for the County of Marin since 2025. He was the Government Experience Advisor at Qualtrics from 2023 to 2025. Burns was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey and Company from 2019 to 2023. He was the Chief Strategy Officer for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology Services and Security from 2016 to 2019. Burns was the Director of Strategy and Policy for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue from 2015 to 2016. He was a Senior Policy Advisor at the Center for American Progress from 2010 to 2013. Burns earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Crosby is a Democrat.

Maurice Scott, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Scott has been a Parole Agent I for the Division of Adult Parole Operations at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2018. He was a Correctional Officer at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2005 to 2018. Scott is a member of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Grambling State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Scott is registered without party preference.

Melvin Fredrick, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Fredrick has been a Correctional Peace Officer at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2005. He is a member of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Fredrick is a Democrat.

Jason Rosso, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Rosso is assigned as a Parole Agent with the Sacramento Metro 2 PC290 Sex Offender GPS Unit since 2024. He was a Parole Agent assigned to the Sacramento County Gang Suppression Unit from 2022 to 2024. He was a Parole Agent for the Sacramento South Hybrid GPS 290/Gang Unit from 2020 to 2022. Rosso was Parole Agent I for the Division of Adult Parole Sacramento Natomas, from 2018 to 2020. He was a Correctional Counselor at Solano State Prison in 2018. Rosso was a Correctional Sergeant at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2017 to 2018. He was a Correctional Seargent at Solano State Prison from 2015 to 2017. Rosso was a Correctional Officer at the California Medical Facility from 2007 to 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rosso is registered without party preference.

David Huebner, of Palm Springs, has been reappointed to the California Law Revision Commission, where he has served since 2022. Huebner has been an Arbitrator at JAMS and Huebner Arbitration since 2017. He was a Partner at Arnold and Porter from 2014 to 2016. Huebner served as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa from 2009 to 2014. He was a Partner at Sheppard Mullin Richter and Hampton LLP from 2005 to 2009. Huebner was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law from 1999 to 2007. He was a Partner at Coudert Brothers from 1992 to 2005, where he also served as its Chairman and CEO. Huebner earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Huebner is a Democrat.

Ana Cubas, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Law Revision Commission, where she has served since 2019. Cubas has been an Adjunct Professor for the Los Angeles Community College District since 2017, the Founder and President of the Latina Public Service Academy since 2014, and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ana Cubas Consulting LLC., since 2013. She was a Government Affairs Manager at Vanir Construction Management from 2016 to 2017. She was a Project Manager at HDR Inc. from 2014 to 2015. Cubas earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California, a Master of Public Affairs in Urban and Regional Planning degree from Princeton University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cubas is a Democrat.