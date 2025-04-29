Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal Presented to 15 Recipients by Lieutenant Governor

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2025

This morning, in recognition of National Volunteer Week, Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre presented 15 dedicated individuals with the 2024 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal during a ceremony at Government House.

"It is an honour to recognize these recipients who tirelessly donate their time and talents to so many worthy causes in our province," McIntyre said. "Their generous spirit and wholehearted participation are an inspiration for us all."

The recipients of the 2024 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:

Valerie Bidaux, Eastend

William Brooks, Saskatoon

Creighton (Wayne) Cameron, Moose Jaw

Brenda Corman, Saskatoon

Audrey and Rod Euteneier, Regina

John Grant, Regina

Lieutenant-Colonel (Ret'd) Lyle Johnson, O.M.M., C.D., Moose Jaw

Harvey Linnen, Regina

Sandi Lougheed, Beechy

Oswald Lutz, Lanigan

Dr. Bruce Neill, Indian Head

Laura Poppy, Indian Head

Rob Rongve, North Battleford

Jayne C.M. Whyte, Regina

2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. This award was established in 1995 to celebrate the province's 90th anniversary, and to recognize the fact that Saskatchewan leads the country in volunteerism rates. Today's recipients join the ranks of 271 exemplary volunteers recognized in previous years.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who go above and beyond for their community through acts of volunteerism. Nominations are open until October 31, 2025.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal or to nominate someone for Saskatchewan Honours and Awards, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact: