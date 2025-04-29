Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Board Of Marriage and Family Therapists

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed James Castro and William Price and reappointed Russell “Russ” Bartee, Ph.D. to the Texas State Board of Marriage and Family Therapists for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The board licenses and regulates Marriage and Family Therapists in Texas.



James Castro of Bergheim is a counselor and consultant at Conscious Health and Wellbeing. He is a member of the Association for Mental Health Professionals and the Texas Alliance of Child Family Services. Castro received a Bachelor of Science from Franciscan University and a Master of Arts from St. Mary’s University.



William Price of Houston is the vice president of corporate development at Cornerstone Building Brands. He is a board member and finance committee chairman at CHARM Prison Ministry and member at Houston’s First Baptist Church. Price received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Russell “Russ” Bartee, Ph.D. of Fort Worth is a self-employed psychotherapist and associate professor in the graduate counseling program at Texas Wesleyan University. He is a member of the Fort Worth Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, a clinical fellow with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, and a clinical member with the American Counseling Association. Additionally, he is an elder at Western Hills Church of Christ. Bartee received a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Medical Science from Oklahoma Christian University, a Master of Education in Counseling from the University of North Texas, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Family Therapy from Texas Women’s University.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.