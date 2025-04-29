Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Five To Lower Colorado River Authority

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Curtis Ford, Aden Lasseter, Mark Mayo and reappointed Robert “Bobby” Lewis and Margaret “Meg” Voelter to the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor named Stephen F. “Steve” Cooper as chair of the board for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The LCRA delivers electricity, manages the water supply and environment, provides public recreation areas, and supports the community and economic development of the Lower Colorado River Basin.



Curtis Ford of Austin is the founder and CEO of Media Choice, LLC and is licensed by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy. He is a member of the executive board of The Salvation Army. Ford received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from West Texas A&M University, formerly known as West Texas State University.



Aden Lasseter of Round Mountain is the owner of Lasseter Properties and Wildlife, majority owner of Inner Space Cavern, and co-owner of Caveman Wildlife. He is a lifetime member of the Exotic Wildlife Association and a member of Texas Regional Bank Advisory Board, the Colorado River Land Trust Board of Directors, the Keystone Bank Advisory Board, and Lone Star Legacy. Lasseter received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Baylor University.



Mark Mayo of Luling is retired after serving as the City Manager for the cities of Luling and New Boston. Previously, he served as board member of the TexAmericas Center and Four States Community Health Center, and as a representative for the Community and Military Affairs Committee. He is the past president of Rates and Resources LCRA and is a member of First Baptist Church in Luling. Mayo received a degree in Applied Science from Ranger College.



Robert “Bobby” Lewis of Elgin was president of Elgin Veterinary Hospital, Inc. until his retirement in September 2020. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and Texas Equine Veterinary Association. He is a member and past president of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), and past board chair and AAEP representative for the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium. He is a life member of the Texas Thoroughbred Association, American Quarter Horse Association, and Texas Quarter Horse Association. Lewis received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine.



Margaret “Meg” Voelter of Austin volunteers in many capacities. She is a former adjunct professor at Baylor Law School and attorney at Cantey, and Hanger, Roan and Autrey. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas. In addition, she serves as an advisory director for Brenham National Bank, member of UTeach Advisory Council and the Dell Children’s Women’s Trust. She has also served as president of the National Charity League – Hills of Austin Chapter and as a board member and mock trial coach for Regents School of Austin. Voelter received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.



Stephen F. “Steve” Cooper of El Campo is owner and principal of Emerald Ag Investments and TeSodCo, LTD. He is president of the West Wharton County Hospital District, member of the Texas Water Development Board Region P Planning Group, chair of Texas A&M University System Chancellor’s Century Council, and is an Endowed Century Club member. He is a member of the 12th Man Champions Council, Texas A&M Legacy Society, Texas A&M Association of Former Students Leadership Council, and Texas A&M College of Agriculture Development Council. He also mentors students in entrepreneurship and received the Texas A&M University Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2015. Cooper received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and is a member of the Tyrus R. Timm Honor Registry.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.