St Johnsbury Barracks / UPDATE 2 - Grand Larceny, Multiple other charges

CASE#: 25A4003387

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/17/2025 between 1100-1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT

ACCUSED: Isaaic Fletcher

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lake Worth, Florida

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Burglary, Grand Larceny, Selling or Dispensing 1 + pound of Cannabis

ACCUSED: Bryam Ramirez

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monticello, Florida

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny

ICTIM: Off Piste Farm

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/20/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of stolen property being located in Northfield, VT by students at Norwich University. Troopers recovered the stolen property and working with the owner of Off Piste Farm were able to identify the property as theirs.

Through multiple tips online, over the phone, and local businesses providing security footage Troopers were able to identify one of the males as Issaic Fletcher of Lake Worth, Florida.

On 4/23/25, the Fletcher was located by Northfield Police Department and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/24/25 at 1230 hours for the charge of Grand Larceny. Fletcher was arraigned and released on conditions.

VT State Police St Johnsbury was assisted during the investigation by Lyndonville Police Department, Berlin Police Department, Berlin VT State Police Barracks, and Northfield Police Department.

On the evening of 4/27/25, Vermont State Police were contacted by Bryam Ramirez of Monticello, Florida. Ramirez admitted to being the other individual involved and went on to provide additional information which resulted in Fletcher being charged as an adult for additional charges of Unlawful Mischief, Burglary, and Selling or Dispensing 1 + pound of Cannabis. Ramirez was cited by Vermont State Police to appear on 6/2/25 at 0830 hours in Caledonia County Superior Court for Burglary and Grand Larceny.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

