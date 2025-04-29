Submit Release
ROAD OPEN - Pearly St, Brandon

Pearly St is back open to through traffic.


From: Pippin, Sabrianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 3:26 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - Pearly St, Brandon

 

Pearl St at the Sanderson Bridge in Brandon is closed in both directions due to a tractor-trailer crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 



