ROAD OPEN - Pearly St, Brandon
Pearly St is back open to through traffic.
Sent: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 3:26 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - Pearly St, Brandon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Pearl St at the Sanderson Bridge in Brandon is closed in both directions due to a tractor-trailer crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
