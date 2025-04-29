Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Furnishing a Minor with Alcohol x6; Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:25A3002658

TROOPER: David Lambert                                

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2025 at 0932hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Furnishing a Minor with Alcohol x6 and Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

 

ACCUSED: Terrance Coley

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual furnishing alcohol to a minor in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated Terrance Coley of Moretown furnished alcohol to two minors on numerous occasions over the previous months in a parking lot on Main Street in Waterbury. Investigation also indicated Coley sent both minors message(s) via Snapchat that included lewd and lascivious content. Troopers issued Coley a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 05/22/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/22/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

