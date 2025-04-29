Berlin Barracks / Furnishing a Minor with Alcohol x6; Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3002658
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/24/2025 at 0932hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Furnishing a Minor with Alcohol x6 and Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: Terrance Coley
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual furnishing alcohol to a minor in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated Terrance Coley of Moretown furnished alcohol to two minors on numerous occasions over the previous months in a parking lot on Main Street in Waterbury. Investigation also indicated Coley sent both minors message(s) via Snapchat that included lewd and lascivious content. Troopers issued Coley a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 05/22/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/22/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
