Clark Dietz, Inc. Welcomes Jeremy Hunter, PE, as New Indiana Regional Director

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark Dietz is proud to announce Jeremy Hunter, PE, as the new Regional Director for Indiana. Hunter brings extensive experience in transportation design, asset management, and engineering leadership, furthering the firm's dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions."Jeremy is exactly the kind of leader who makes a real and lasting impact; not just because of his technical expertise, but because of the way he leads with trust, integrity, and heart”, said Wes Christmas, PE, CEO. “From our first conversations, it was clear that Jeremy shares our vision for what a great engineering firm should be: a place where people are empowered, where values guide decisions, and where innovation drives real change.”Hunter's career spans more than two decades, including leadership roles at the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). As INDOT's Managing Director of Asset Management and previously Chief Engineer and Director of Bridge Design, he led initiatives that advanced efficiency, safety, and innovation across Indiana’s transportation infrastructure. His leadership on projects such as the I-70 bridge slide over SR 121 and the Downtown Bridge Open Roads Solution — saving $20 million in construction costs — demonstrates his ability to deliver innovative, impactful results.A Purdue University graduate with a degree in Civil Engineering, Hunter's expertise encompasses bridge and road design, hydraulic and geotechnical analysis, pavement design, and comprehensive asset management. His proven ability to collaborate across industry sectors and his passion for innovation and safety align perfectly with Clark Dietz’s mission to engineer quality of life."When I first met with Wes, I wasn’t planning a career move, but the transparency, vision, and genuine passion he showed made it clear that Clark Dietz was different,” Hunter said. “This is a company built on real values: commitment, community, flexibility, and trust. These values create a strong foundation, and I immediately felt, ‘I can build with this language.’”Hunter will lead Clark Dietz’s strategic initiatives and continued expansion in Indiana, collaborating with local stakeholders to enhance the firm's presence and community impact. His technical expertise and leadership approach are key to advancing client-focused solutions across the region.“What excited me most was the way Clark Dietz treats people like professionals from the start — they lead with trust, not control,” Hunter said. “It’s rare to find a situation where I could bet on myself as a leader, and it’s even rarer to find a team willing to bet on each other. I’m proud to join Clark Dietz, excited to grow our impact across Indiana, and ready to build something meaningful.”With Hunter’s leadership, Clark Dietz looks forward to expanding its impact across Indiana and delivering innovative, sustainable infrastructure solutions that strengthen communities.“We’re thrilled to have Jeremy on board and even more excited for what we’ll accomplish together — for our clients, our communities, and our people," Christmas said.Clark Dietz, Inc. is a recognized leader in transportation, civil, environmental, mechanical, electrical, structural, and construction engineering, with over 200 professional staff in regional offices located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The firm is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that enhance communities and improve quality of life.For more information about Clark Dietz and its leadership team, visit www.clarkdietz.com or follow Clark Dietz on Facebook ( @ClarkDietzInc ), Instagram ( @Clark.Dietz ), or LinkedIn ( @Clark-Dietz-Inc ).

