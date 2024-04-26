Clark Dietz, Inc. Acquires Michigan Engineering Consulting Firm
Effective April 26, 2024, Clark Dietz, Inc. announces acquisition of RS Engineering, LLC of Lansing, Michigan.CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operations for Clark Dietz expand into its fifth State including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Michigan. At Clark Dietz, regional expertise has always supported the ability to be present and available locally to its clients and communities. The purchase enables Clark Dietz to serve additional Midwestern markets while the growth of the combined firm provides expanded opportunities for employees.
RS Engineering (RSE) was founded in 2003 in Michigan, by Robert D. Rayl, PE and Thomas D. Sereseroz, PE, with the mission to help clients achieve their infrastructure objectives while fostering long-term partnerships and empowering professionals in their performance. As of 2024, a three-time ACEC small business of the year, RSE grew to a firm of over forty-five (45) professionals and became an industry leader in civil, structural, traffic, and construction engineering. RSE serves a diverse base of clients from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to local governments and private partners.
“Based upon sustained success and strong performance, we have been pursuing strategic opportunities to support our commitment to continuous growth and excellence,” said Clark Dietz President and CEO, Wes Christmas, MBA, PE. “RS Engineering's expertise and reputation align seamlessly with our own values and objectives, enhancing our position as a leader in the industry. This opportunity not only strengthens our firm's capabilities and career development opportunities for staff but also augments our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our expanding market in the Midwest. We are excited about the possibilities this acquisition presents and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”
RS Engineering, LLC, a Clark Dietz Company, will continue to provide quality services dedicated to its long-standing client base, before fully adopting the Clark Dietz brand and moniker at a future date.
“Clark Dietz and RSE share a commitment to investing in and prioritizing comprehensive engineering and design services, further enhancing the value for our clients. Our vision is to cultivate profound technical expertise and we are confident that our combined capabilities and resources will better serve our clients and employees well into the future,” said RS Engineering President, Robert Rayl, PE.
"RS Engineering was founded over 20 years ago with the fundamental belief that quality is everything; it permeates our deliverables to clients, our dedication to staff, and our service to the communities we operate in,” adds RS Engineering President, Thomas D. Sereseroz, PE. “By joining Clark Dietz, our collective firm gains invaluable resources, enhanced capacity, and access to senior-level technical expertise, enabling us to further elevate the standard of service we provide in our existing geography."
The strategic alignment of two industry-leading infrastructure engineering firms was bolstered by the apparent shared values and high-touch client experience that both organizations hold in high regard.
Both firms believe in mutual respect and honesty. Internally, we act with intention, supporting a flexible and inclusive environment that strengthens our positive culture. To that end, Clark Dietz recently earned 2024 Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth year running.
The needs and desires of the combined firm will further enhance our commitment to improving quality of life for our clients, staff, and communities.
Clark Dietz, Inc. is a multi-disciplined infrastructure engineering firm operating from offices in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Our primary areas of service include civil and environmental infrastructure, transportation, structural, mechanical, electrical, and construction engineering. Clark Dietz’s mission is engineering quality of life that provides a positive impact on people, the natural environment, and the economic well-being of communities. www.clarkdietz.com
