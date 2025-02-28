Clark Dietz, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Sean Widener, PE, PTOE to Executive Vice President

Clark Dietz, Inc., a leading consulting engineering firm, announces the promotion of Sean Widener, PE, PTOE, to the role of Executive Vice President.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark Dietz, Inc. , a leading professional consulting engineering firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Widener, PE, PTOE , to the role of Executive Vice President. Sean has been a key member of the firm’s leadership team, currently serving as Illinois Regional Director and as a member of the Board of Directors. He has also been re-elected as Treasurer of the firm.Sean brings over two decades of experience in transportation and civil engineering to his new role. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a focus on Transportation and Highway Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Additionally, he holds the Professional Traffic Operations Engineer (PTOE) certification, demonstrating his expertise in traffic operations and safety.Sean has been a driving force behind the growth of our Illinois operations,” said Wes Christmas, PE, ENV SP , President and CEO of Clark Dietz. “His leadership and sharp vision have helped shape who we are today, and I have no doubt he’ll continue to push us forward as we grow, expand our reach, and serve our clients across the Midwest.”As Executive Vice President, Sean will continue his pivotal role in guiding the firm’s long-term growth strategy, fostering client relationships, and driving operational excellence.Clark Dietz, Inc. is a recognized leader in transportation, civil, environmental, mechanical, electrical, structural, and construction engineering, with over 200 professional staff in regional offices located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The firm is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that enhance communities and improve quality of life.For more information about Clark Dietz and its leadership team, visit www.clarkdietz.com or follow Clark Dietz on Facebook (@ClarkDietzInc), Instagram (@Clark.Dietz), or LinkedIn (@Clark- Dietz-Inc).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.