AqueoUS Vets® launches FoamPro™, a novel foam fractionation system for PFAS treatment

The new system represents an innovation in foam fractionation design and is well suited for treating tough-to-treat PFAS streams.

There is no single solution when it comes to PFAS remediation, and AqueoUS Vets is proud to offer customers greater flexibility in identifying the approach that best meets their needs.” — AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AqueoUS Vets (AV) has announced the launch of its FoamPro technology , a novel foam fractionation system that is designed to handle tough-to-treat PFAS streams. Unlike conventional foam fractionation systems that rely on old air diffusion technologies, the FoamPro system relies on an innovative vacuum process that improves mass transfer efficiency and reduces energy consumption.“Industries across the board are grappling with the challenge of treating PFAS in complex waste streams. This breakthrough technology marks a significant innovation, equipping our customers with an additional, powerful tool to address the growing PFAS problem,” said AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer. “By integrating this solution into our portfolio of media filtration technologies, AV reinforces its commitment to delivering the most sustainable treatment options with the lowest total cost of ownership. There is no single solution when it comes to PFAS remediation, and AqueoUS Vets is proud to offer customers greater flexibility in identifying the approach that best meets their needs.”The plug-and-play system comes in stackable modules ranging from 0.5 to 100 gallons per minute (GPM) and is well suited for treating PFAS effluent seen in the industrial and remedial spaces. The FoamPro system has already been tested successfully on Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) rinse water, removing >99% of PFOS, PFHxS, and PFOA from initial concentrations in the tens of thousands of parts per trillion.“The results to-date inspire confidence that the FoamPro solution will meaningfully impact the PFAS treatment space, reducing the overall cost burden on industry and taxpayers alike,” added Wilderer.For more information about AqueoUS Vets’ FoamPro system, visit www.AqueoUSVets.com ###About AqueoUS VetsAqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.AqueoUSVets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.