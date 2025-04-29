D.C. Courts Release 2024 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll

Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby of the D.C. Court of Appeals and Chief Judge Milton C. Lee, Jr., of the D.C. Superior Court have released the 14th annual Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll, recognizing the contributions of those D.C. Bar members and other lawyers authorized to perform pro bono legal work in the District of Columbia who completed 50 hours or more of pro bono service during the prior calendar year. The Courts extend their gratitude to the D.C. Access to Justice Commission, the D.C Bar, and the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center for their partnership in sponsoring the Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll.

Since 2011 the D.C. Courts have recognized attorneys who completed 50 or more hours of pro bono service in the calendar year. Last year was record-breaking with more attorneys than ever registering for the 2024 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll.

For 2024, 5,400 attorneys reported performing 50 hours or more of pro bono legal work. Even more impressive, 56% of these attorneys (3,033) reported performing 100 hours or more of pro bono work last year, qualifying them for recognition on the High Honor Roll.

In a joint letter to the honorees, the chief judges wrote, "Thank you for contributing your time and expertise to expand access to justice for those who cannot afford legal representation. We are exceedingly proud of the robust tradition of pro bono service in our legal community.”

The 2024 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll members reflect a diverse cross-section of the legal community, hailing from more than 150 law firms, solo practices, federal and local government agencies, corporations, associations, and public interest organizations. Their service would not be possible without significant help from the District’s legal services provider community in screening and referring cases, offering trainings, and providing mentorship and support to attorneys handling pro bono matters.

“The District of Columbia is fortunate to have a truly exemplary cadre of legal services organizations whose attorneys work every day to make access to justice a reality,” said the chief judges. “Yet there remains a significant gap between the number of people they can serve with their limited resources and the number who need help. The continued participation of pro bono counsel is simply indispensable to our civil justice system. It takes all of us, working together, to ensure access to justice in the District.”

In addition to this recognition from the D.C. Courts, Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll members satisfy their professional obligation under Rule 6.1 of the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct by performing 50 hours or more of pro bono service annually. Moreover, they have demonstrated their commitment to ensuring equal access to justice for all.

