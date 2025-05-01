Procede Software Announces the Release of Its Third Generation Lease Rental Solutions Suite, Unlocking New Capabilities

This release seamlessly integrates new and existing Lease Rental functionality into the Excede platform, streamlining workflows with a unit-centric approach.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the release of the third generation of its Lease Rental solutions suite. This release centralizes all Lease Rental functionality in Excede, improving the user experience through streamlined performance, a more intuitive user interface, and access to best-in-class technology platforms.The third generation of the Lease Rental solutions suite builds on expertise gained through previous iterations of Lease Rental products and learnings from thousands of hours of product use over the past 10 years. Driven by its commitment to simplify daily operations and enhance overall productivity, Procede applied its user-centered design philosophy to ensure features in this release address the ever-evolving needs and preferences of its users. That process included close collaboration with customers, daily users, and industry experts.Procede CEO Larry Kettler said, “For over a decade, we’ve been steadfast in our commitment to listening to and delivering for our lease rental customers.” Kettler continued, “Leveraging our many years of learning and failing, this next generation of Lease Rental brings together the best from both the browser application and the client application in the Excede DMS.”By consolidating functionality into Excede, the Lease Rental suite of solutions benefits from improvements and functionality developed for Procede’s core product, including continuous evolution for optimized performance and cross-platform compatibility. The release of the Excede v10.5 platform created a central hub for lease rental business applications and continued to leverage partnerships with world-class, innovative technology platforms, including Microsoft for SQL Server and Power BI for reporting. Combined with the application of Procede's user-centered design, this strategy creates a robust, scalable solution with features and workflows that closely align with customer needs and expectations.“This release is a milestone reached through years of focused work and collaboration,” said Sharon Covitt, Vice President of Product Success. “We believe it lays the foundation for all dealerships and independent lease rental organizations to build their lease rental business and have more visibility than ever before.” She continued, “We’re thrilled with the positive feedback we’ve gotten so far and are excited to continue evolving the suite based on user input.”Office Manager Erica Reiten at RWC Group said, "We’ve been with Procede through all the iterations—and this version of Lease Rental is the one we’ve been waiting for. It’s clear they listened, learned, and delivered.”The third generation of the Lease Rental solutions suite introduces many functionality additions and advancements, including:● A new Lease Rental Units Grid that streamlines core workflows, including creating new contracts, check-in/check-out, updating telematics, and more.● Newly added Schedule A functionality that helps lease rental businesses to manage lease contracts.● New functionality, flexibility, and control around vehicle records and management that allow for the addition of unlimited, custom vehicle attributes and separate tracking of independently owned vehicle components.● Expanded service functionality to simplify lease rental job costing for easy P&L reporting.● Enhancements for the ability to substitute vehicles while the primary unit is out of service, including a simple right-click workflow and additional reference information to the original unit.● Bill preparation that provides a streamlined, single-view workflow for lease and rental billing, enabling quick verification, modification, and generation of interim or final bills—while reducing administrative time through enhanced filtering for non-usage-based contracts.● Asset management functionality that allows for multiple depreciation options, including straight-line, fixed-decline balance and sum of years digit.The Lease Rental Solutions Suite Is Immediately Available for Dealerships Seeking to UpgradeTo immediately begin taking advantage of the new functionality available in this Lease Rental release, please contact customersuccess@procedesoftware.com.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

