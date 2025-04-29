Thomas Cuisine Honored as a Top 5 Best Place to Work in Southwest Idaho

Foodservice Management Company Earns Dual-State Recognition in Idaho and Washington’s 2025 Best Places to Work Rankings

This honor is incredibly meaningful to us because it affirms what we’ve always believed: when you build a culture rooted in purpose and surround yourself with people who really care, it shows.” — Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Cuisine has been named one of the Top 5 Best Places to Work in Southwest Idaho in the macro-employer category, as well as receiving an honorable mention statewide, by the 2025 Best Places to Work in Idaho® program. In addition to these accolades, Thomas Cuisine was also recognized on the statewide list of Best Places to Work in Washington. This recognition celebrates workplaces where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired — and at Thomas Cuisine, it’s a reflection of a culture built on purpose, care, and connection.

The Best Places to Work awards are based entirely on employee feedback collected through confidential surveys conducted by POPULUS, an independent research firm. Responses measure satisfaction in key areas such as compensation and benefits, work environment, leadership, and overall employee experience. Because this program is 100% employee-driven, it makes the recognition especially meaningful.

“This honor is incredibly meaningful to us because it affirms what we’ve always believed: when you build a culture rooted in purpose and surround yourself with people who really care, it shows,” shares Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine. “From the beginning, Thomas Cuisine has been grounded in values that connect us to our mission and that culture lives on today through the passion and dedication of our team members."

Thomas Cuisine has built its reputation not only on culinary excellence but on cultivating a company culture that prioritizes longevity, purpose, and people-first leadership. Over a quarter of the team has been with the company for more than five years — a testament to the strong culture and meaningful careers at Thomas Cuisine. Their experience and commitment continue to shape the company’s legacy of trusted, values-driven service.

“I’ve had the chance to visit our teams across different locations and verticals, and there’s something that always stands out — our people. Whether it’s getting a group together to brainstorm at the corporate office or seeing our teams in action across field locations, the energy is contagious. We laugh hard, work with purpose, and show up for each other every single day. That kind of passion isn’t easy to find — and I don’t take it for granted,” shares Paris Frederick, Digital Marketing Manager for Thomas Cuisine and a Boise-based team member.

With a mission to deliver REAL food and genuine service, Thomas Cuisine partners with hospitals, senior living communities, independent schools, professional sports teams, and corporations across the country. The company’s internal culture mirrors the care and integrity they bring to clients. From wellness initiatives like the REAL Care program to transparent leadership and opportunities for advancement, Thomas Cuisine intentionally fosters a workplace where people thrive.

Thomas Cuisine celebrated this recognition during a virtual awards ceremony on April 22nd, bringing teams together across the country. To learn more about Thomas Cuisine’s culture and career opportunities, visit thomascuisine.com/join-us/.

——

Thomas Cuisine

Services: Foodservice

Sectors: Healthcare, Senior Living, Independent Schools, Corporate Dining

For more information on this release, reach out to Caylie Shelton, PR Publicist, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

About Thomas Cuisine: Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine is a privately-held foodservice management company on a mission to provide REAL food and genuine service. Their services extend to corporations, healthcare providers, independent schools, and senior living communities nationwide. Their team of culinarians, dieticians, and foodservice leaders focus on thoughtful sourcing, quality ingredients, and nourishing meals to make a REAL food difference.



