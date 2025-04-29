Small & Disadvantaged Business Transportation EXPO is May 20

MESA – The Arizona Department of Transportation and partner agencies will hold an event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at Mesa Convention Center (Building C) to help small businesses and those owned by individuals from socially and economically disadvantaged groups compete for transportation contracts that receive federal funding.

Offered through ADOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program, the DBE and Small Business Transportation EXPO provides an opportunity to learn about project opportunities, visit exhibit booths, attend educational sessions, and network with industry professionals and business owners.

Participants will also hear from transportation leaders, including ADOT Director Jennifer Toth, as well as representatives from partnering agencies such as Maricopa County Department of Transportation, City of Phoenix Street Transportation, City of Phoenix Public Transit, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Valley Metro.

New to the event this year will be panel discussions focusing on major projects updates and opportunities for workforce connections, and educational breakout sessions aimed at helping businesses enhance their development and growth strategies.

The EXPO is open to all businesses, public agencies, vendors and community partners with an interest in the transportation industry.

For more information and to register, please visit adotdbeexpo.com. For more information on ADOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, please visit azdot.gov/dbe.