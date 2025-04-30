NewVue.ai and Smart Reporting Partner to Embed Adaptive Reporting in the Radiologist Cockpit

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue.ai, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow orchestration, and Smart Reporting, a global innovator in AI-powered diagnostic reporting, today announced a strategic integration that brings Smart Reporting’s adaptive, context-aware reporting tools into NewVue’s EmpowerSuite platform. The integrated solution will be showcased at SIIM 2025, offering a glimpse into the next generation of diagnostic reporting — embedded directly into the radiologist’s flow.Smart Reporting’s adaptive reporting solution will now be available within the NewVue cockpit, enabling the creation of high quality reports using natural language input, generative AI, real-time guideline support, multimedia elements and error detection —all without leaving the context of the study.EmpowerSuite includes an AI-driven intelligent worklist, a unified Radiologist Cockpit, and a robust suite of quality and operational workflows—including peer review, discrepancy management, technologist QA, and critical results tracking. With the integration of Smart Reporting, this ecosystem now extends to include intelligent reporting that dynamically adapts to clinical context, user preferences, and study-specific parameters — embedded directly within the interpretation workflow.“We’re committed to simplifying radiology workflows by embedding the best tools right where they’re needed,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.ai. “Smart Reporting brings next-generation, AI-driven reporting experience—context-aware, intuitive, and fully embedded. Instead of juggling disconnected apps, radiologists now have everything they need—just the cockpit and the images. That’s the future.”Key features now available in the Radiologist Cockpit through the Smart Reporting integration:• Adaptive, context-aware reporting, embedded directly in the cockpit and responds• Expert, disease-specific models for stage-appropriate recommendations and automated scoring• Transparent and responsible AI with built-in quality checks and traceability features• Auto-population of reports with AI findings and PACS measurements; hyperlinks to PACS• Full clinical context view, including prior radiology reports, AI-generated findings and EHR-sourced patient data (problem lists, medications, surgical history, allergies, and more)• Integrated quality workflows such as Peer Review, Discrepancy Management, and Critical Results• Real-time collaboration tools for radiologist-to-radiologist & radiologist-to-referrer communication“Being embedded inside NewVue’s cockpit unlocks new possibilities for our adaptive reporting solution and the overall reporting workflow,” said Chris McIntyre, VP Product for Smart Reporting. “Radiology reporting no longer needs to be in a silo. Within the cockpit, Radiologists can see the complete clinical picture, access AI insights, and complete a rich, detailed report —all without losing focus. It’s the kind of frictionless, context-aware workflow radiology has needed for years.”This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to delivering scalable, contextually-aware, cloud-native solutions that eliminate unnecessary toggles and support full diagnostic workflows—without forcing a change in PACS, RIS, or infrastructure.About NewVue.aiNewVue.ai develops AI-powered workflow orchestration solutions for radiology practices. Its EmpowerSuite platform unifies intelligent worklists, embedded AI, structured reporting, and enterprise quality workflows in a single, intuitive radiologist cockpit. Learn more at www.newvue.ai About Smart ReportingSmart Reporting is a global leader in adaptive diagnostic reporting, revolutionizing how radiology, pathology, and other medical specialties create clinical documentation. Its cloud-based platform combines industry-leading speech recognition with responsible, adaptive AI to deliver real-time, standardized, and multilingual reports. By tailoring reporting to case complexity and user preferences, Smart Reporting enhances efficiency, consistency, and data quality—empowering healthcare providers worldwide to deliver diagnostic excellence. Read more at www.smart-reporting.com Media Contactmedia@newvue.ai

