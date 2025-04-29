Techo-Bloc selects Lexington County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Techo-Bloc, a landscaping products supplier, today announced it selects Lexington County to establish the company's first South Carolina operation. The $45 million investment will create 46 new jobs.

With factories in Illinois, Indiana and Pennsylvania, Techo-Bloc specializes in manufacturing high-quality hardscape products for residential and commercial outdoor spaces. The company has more than 850 employees and distributes products to over 900 stores across the United States and Canada.

Techo-Bloc will construct a new facility, located on Dixiana Road in Cayce, to manufacture hardscape products including pavers, slabs and retaining walls.

Operations are expected to begin in the fall of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Techo-Bloc team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Establishing a manufacturing facility in South Carolina marks a significant step in Techo-Bloc’s strategy to expand our national footprint. The Southeast is experiencing dynamic growth, and this investment reflects both our confidence in the region’s potential and our dedication to contributing to its continued prosperity. By building locally, we’re not only strengthening our supply chain — we’re creating quality jobs and improving access to the high-end landscaping products that define our brand. We’re proud to be part of South Carolina’s vibrant growth story and look forward to serving our Southeastern customers with even greater speed, service and innovation.” -Techo-Bloc President Charles Ciccarello

“Manufacturing companies like Techo-Bloc recognize that South Carolina offers the workforce, business climate and support they need to succeed. The $45 million investment and 46 new jobs are a win for the community and our entire state, and we are proud to welcome Techo-Bloc to Lexington County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Techo-Bloc’s decision to invest $45 million in South Carolina is another big win for our state’s growing business community. We are pleased to welcome the company to Lexington County and look forward to building a strong partnership with Techo-Bloc in the years ahead.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Techo-Bloc’s decision to make a significant $45 million investment into Lexington County is a powerful testament to the strength of our community and the opportunities we offer to world-class companies. This announcement not only brings quality jobs and new economic activity but also highlights the confidence industry leaders have in our county’s future. We are excited to welcome Techo-Bloc and look forward to building a lasting partnership that supports continued growth and shared success.” -Lexington County Council Chairman M. Todd Cullum

“Techo-Bloc's decision to invest $45 million and create 46 new jobs in Lexington County is a testament to the strength and appeal of our community. This exciting addition not only enhances our economic landscape but reinforces our region's role as a leader in shaping the future of the U.S. economy. We're proud to welcome Techo-Bloc and look forward to the success they'll achieve here.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS