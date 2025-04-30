One Foundation Awards Phase II Implementation Grant to Expand Child Care Access in Southern West Virginia

Founder of Together We Grow, Melissa Colagrosso

Grant supports Together We Grow's expansion to tackle child care shortages across Fayette County and neighboring communities in Southern West Virginia.

OAK HILL, WV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The One Foundation has awarded Phase II of its strategic grant to expand child care access in Fayette County, West Virginia, building on a growing movement for community-driven solutions. This next phase of funding also paves the way for broader impact across neighboring counties in Southern West Virginia.The funding will be distributed over the next three years to a regional task force launched in late 2024. The Together We Grow Southern WV Task Force is led by Melissa Colagrosso, owner of A Place To Grow Children's Center and founder of Together We Grow. The task force was established to address the growing child care crisis in the region, where thousands of children are at risk of losing access to essential early learning opportunities.Bringing together community leaders, educators, business owners, and residents, the task force aims to develop long-term, community-based solutions to strengthen the region’s child care infrastructure and ensure a brighter future for West Virginia’s children.The initiative is led by Together We Grow, in partnership with national child care consulting firm Child Care Biz Help, with fiscal support provided by the Fayette County Family Resource Network (FRN). Special thanks are extended to Diane Callison, executive director of the FRN, for her leadership in securing the funding that makes this initiative possible.The grant, generously provided by the One Foundation—based in Beckley, West Virginia, and founded by Marz Attar—will allow the task force to pursue several key goals, including:- Expanding child care access in Fayette County and neighboring counties through community-driven solutions.- Engaging local employers as partners in building child care solutions that support working families.- Raising public awareness of the critical role early childhood education plays in social and economic outcomes.- Strengthening policy and legislative advocacy for child care investment across the state.- Building a sustainable infrastructure to deliver lasting improvements to the region’s child care system.“Child care is the foundation of a thriving community,” said Melissa Colagrosso, project lead for Together We Grow. “It enables parents to work, contributes to economic stability, and nurtures the next generation. Providers are facing serious challenges—such as staffing shortages, limited access, and underfunded programs—that require bold, united action. That’s what the Together We Grow initiative is all about.”A recent report by West Virginia Watch highlighted the absence of a concrete state plan to address the looming child care crisis. The Together We Grow Southern WV Task Force is stepping up to offer actionable recommendations to local and state policymakers.Who Should Join the Task Force?The task force welcomes individuals and organizations committed to addressing the child care crisis in Southern West Virginia. Community leaders, employers, educators, human resources professionals, and concerned citizens are encouraged to bring their voices, ideas, and expertise to the effort.How to Get Involved- Join the Task Force: Visit togetherwegrowchildcare.org to sign up and contribute your expertise.- Volunteer: Assist with outreach to local businesses and community partners.- Support the Initiative: Display a “Together We Grow” yard sign or help distribute campaign materials to raise visibility.The task force will share findings and recommendations publicly to ensure transparency and ongoing community engagement. Together, Southern West Virginia can bridge the child care gap and build a stronger future for families.About Melissa ColagrossoMelissa Colagrosso is a leader in the child care industry and an advocate for accessible, high-quality early childhood education. She is the owner of A Place To Grow Children’s Center in Oak Hill, West Virginia.About Child Care Biz HelpChild Care Biz Help is a national consulting firm that supports child care centers in strengthening business operations, improving workplace culture, and achieving sustainable success.About Fayette County Family Resource NetworkThe Fayette County Family Resource Network serves as the fiscal agent for this initiative and is committed to supporting the well-being of families and children throughout the region.About One FoundationOne Foundation, based in Beckley, West Virginia, and founded by Marz Attar, is a philanthropic organization focused on community development and transformative change. One Foundation provided funding for the implementation of this initiative and has requested to review and approve this release prior to publication.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.