Brian Binke, President and CEO of The Birmingham Group, Featured in Rigzone, Recruitment Experts Reveal Biggest Oil, Gas Hiring Surprises of 2025 So Far

We’ve seen a spike in demand for PMs, estimators, and leaders with real field experience” — Brian Binke

With 2025 well underway, Rigzone asked oil and gas recruitment experts what the biggest oil and gas hiring surprises they’ve seen so far this year are.

Brian Binke, the President and CEO of Michigan based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, told Rigzone that the biggest oil and gas hiring surprise he’s seen so far in 2025 is that “the speed of hiring rebounded in midstream construction”.

“We expected an uptick after the election, but not the volume …[of] new work, especially in transmission and RNG,” he added.

“We’ve seen a spike in demand for PMs, estimators, and leaders with real field experience,” he continued.

Binke also outlined to Rigzone that he thinks the rest of the year will spring up more oil and gas hiring surprises.



Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/recruitment_experts_reveal_biggest_oil_gas_hiring_surprises_of_2025_so_far-23-apr-2025-180311-article/

