UAGC to Welcome Lieutenant General Anthony R. Hale as Spring 2025 Commencement Speaker

Lieutenant General Hale’s story exemplifies courage, determination, and the lifelong pursuit of excellence” — Gary Packard

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce Lieutenant General Anthony R. “Tony” Hale , deputy chief of staff for Intelligence, G-2, United States Army, as the keynote speaker for its Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony , to be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.With a distinguished military career spanning more than three decades, Lieutenant General Hale brings a profound message of service, leadership, and perseverance to this year’s graduating class. As the Army’s 48th Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G-2, he leads a global intelligence and security enterprise of over 60,000 soldiers and civilians. His inspiring leadership and commitment to national service will undoubtedly resonate with UAGC’s diverse student body—many of whom are active-duty military, veterans, working parents, and adult learners striving to achieve their educational goals against all odds.“Lieutenant General Hale’s story exemplifies courage, determination, and the lifelong pursuit of excellence,” said Gary Packard, interim senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “We are honored to welcome him as our commencement speaker and to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our graduates together.”Before assuming his current role, LTG Hale served as the Commanding General and Commandant of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca. His previous leadership roles include Director of Intelligence at U.S. Special Operations Command and Joint Special Operations Command, and deployments in Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq.The Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. (local Arizona time), with check-in and doors opening at 7 a.m. No tickets are required for any weekend events. The celebration continues the day before with the Spring 2025 Graduation Celebration on Saturday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa.The UAGC Spring Commencement is not only a time to honor academic achievement—it’s a moment to uplift stories of resilience, purpose, and transformation. With Lieutenant General Hale’s keynote address, the university community looks forward to a ceremony rich with meaning and pride.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

