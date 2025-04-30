Retailer Ballard Designs Presents Its Gorgeous New Collection of Dorm Decor to Dream For

Ballard Designs launches new Dorm Room Collection 2025 with chic styles of bedding, storage and decor for the comforts of home at college. Ballard styles transform even the dullest of dormitory spaces into a warm, inviting oasis on campus. Convenient new headboards, huge pillows, and storage options make the transition easy.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- Leading furniture and home décor retailer, Ballard Designs, is going to college!Ballard is partnering with Room 442, an innovator of dorm bedding, to introduce a coordinated collection of headboards, decorative pillows, bed skirts, and wall art designed to elevate the college girl’s dorm room.Though they vary in size from school to school, most dorm rooms measure around 12’ x 20’ and are shared by two roommates. Making that limited space feel cozy, cohesive, and more like home is what Ballard’s new line of college dorm décor is all about.“We’ve always offered beautifully coordinated, customizable bedding and décor for the home,” notes Patrick Farrell, VP of merchandising for Ballard Designs. “Creating dorm-inspired textile collections and accessories designed to give the college girl’s room a sophisticated, personal look is a natural extension of our brand and one we’ve really enjoyed.”Ballard’s dorm room ideas include things every college student needs to make her dorm room feel extra special. The cushioned headboard comes in four different styles and attaches to the wall with Velcro, so no damaging nails or lost housing deposits are required.• Decorative pillows include a 3-letter applique monogram in five coordinating colors, and an oversized Dutch pillow perfect for leaning against while you study. Bedskirts trimmed in complementing colors are made in multiple panels and adjust in height to create easily accessible, hidden storage beneath the bed.• Wall art and décor have been curated to echo the bedding’s colorful palettes and youthful energy.“Our goal for the new Ballard dorm collection is the same one we have for Ballard Designs home décor,” Farrell adds. “To inspire and empower our customers to create beautiful, livable spaces that reflect their own unique personality and individual style. If we succeed, those design-savvy college women will graduate into lifelong Ballard fans.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

Unveiling the NEW Dorm Room Collection with Frances Lacefield Hovis of Room 422

