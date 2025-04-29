Faraday releases a new open source tool for Car Hacking and automotive security: Doggie

Check out Faraday's new project CAN Bus networks (Controller Area Network)

Faraday launches Doggie, a modular open-source CAN Bus–USB tool for car hacking research—secure, flexible, and built for the automotive future.

As vehicles become increasingly connected and reliant on electronic systems, understanding and securing these systems is more relevant than ever.” — Octavio Gianatiempo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faraday ’s research team continues to advance the field of cybersecurity with the release of their latest open-source project: Doggie , a modular CAN Bus–USB adapter designed for car hacking research.After years of successfully investigating IoT devices, Faraday has shifted its focus toward the automotive sector, a field that has grown increasingly complex. Modern cars contain over 100 million lines of code—more than some commercial aircraft. As vehicles become increasingly connected and reliant on electronic systems, understanding and securing these systems is more relevant than ever.To make automotive security research more accessible and affordable, Faraday developed Doggie. This tool simplifies the interaction with CAN Bus networks (Controller Area Network), the communication backbone that connects essential vehicle systems like the engine, brakes, and infotainment modules. Doggie enables hobbyists, researchers, and professionals to explore, analyze, and secure these networks safely and effectively.Doggie is fully open-source, modular, and designed for flexibility. It bridges computers and CAN Bus networks through USB and is compatible with SocketCAN on Linux, Python-can, and other slcan-compatible software. It also supports ISO-TP, making it suitable for both standard diagnostics and advanced penetration testing scenarios.Built with modularity in mind, Doggie allows users to customize their setup by selecting different microcontrollers and CAN transceivers. Whether using a built-in CAN controller or an external MCP2515 module, Doggie adapts to a wide range of hardware combinations. Currently, users can choose from six possible configurations—with more hardware support planned.Faraday invites the cybersecurity community to explore Doggie, contribute to its development, and leverage it for their research and security projects. Discover Doggie and learn more about Faraday’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation.

