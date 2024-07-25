Expanded Attack Surface: How to Optimize Time and Resources in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a continuous and constant game in which it is essential to focus on finding an agile framework to detect, act, and resolve vulnerabilities.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security teams of all sizes, from large Fortune 500 companies to small NGOs, face the same problem: a lack of time and an ever-expanding attack surface. Time to detect vulnerabilities, time to decide what to do, time to act, and time to allocate resources. It is a continuous and constant game in which it is essential to focus on finding a more agile framework to detect, act, and resolve vulnerabilities.A vulnerability is a weakness in an information system, security procedures, internal controls, or implementation that can be exploited, thus compromising the security and integrity of the system. A recent study states that 66% of security teams have over 100,000 vulnerabilities in their backlog. This growing need for security, combined with increasingly extensive attack surfaces, is compounded by an insufficient number of professionals to hire.The challenges are multiple. Practicing vulnerability management is the first step to organizing the chaos and maintaining peace in systems increasingly exposed to threats and attacks. Vulnerability management platforms offer an initial response for both expert and non-expert cybersecurity teams to address the many challenges they face. They quickly and agilely monitor and cover attack surfaces. In a time when resources are scarce, there is an imperative need for effective vulnerability management.A traditional approach to cybersecurity in terms of vulnerability management is to perform specific scanning activities, for example, with specific time limits, at monthly, quarterly, or even annual intervals. This approach gives a false sense of security. Security is something we must practice every day. Attackers work without time intervals and do so constantly to identify vulnerabilities, exploit weaknesses, and compromise vulnerable systems, software, and applications. This harsh reality requires a more dynamic, daily, iterative, and continuous approach to vulnerability management. Using such a platform becomes essential to scan and prioritize thousands of vulnerabilities, primarily automating tasks and keeping the infrastructure secure.A platform like Faraday and its services address this problem. It provides an agile and dynamic framework for vulnerability management, allowing security teams to automate the detection, prioritization, and resolution of threats.With its continuous scanning capability and iterative approach, Faraday ensures that organizations can stay one step ahead of attackers. Additionally, it has a consulting team that addresses specific and complex problems for demanding security teams. This team works closely with organizations to understand their needs and develop customized strategies that strengthen their security posture. They help implement best practices, optimize security processes, and ensure that solutions adapt to the changing demands of the digital environment. Among its benefits, it eases the heavy workload of security teams, adapts to the changing demands of the digital environment, and helps build proactive and resilient security infrastructure.In an increasingly connected world exposed to risks, vulnerability management platforms like Faraday are essential to protect security infrastructures. The combination of advanced technology and professional advice ensures that organizations not only identify and mitigate vulnerabilities but also strengthen their security infrastructure.