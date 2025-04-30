Glīd and Mendocino Railway Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Autonomous Freight Mobility in Northern California

GliderM Alpha, Glīd’s first biodiesel hybrid road-to-rail vehicle, in partnership with Mendocino Railway’s Skunk Train — pioneering a new era of autonomous freight movement across rural California.

Partnership will lead a new era of Smarter, Safer and Sustainable Short Line Railways

OAKLAND AND WILLITS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glīd Technologies, Corp. (Glīd), a trailblazer in sustainable road-to-rail mobility, and Mendocino Railway, operator of the historic California Western Railroad/Skunk Train, today announced a strategic partnership to pilot and deploy advanced autonomous and hybrid-powered freight technologies along the iconic Willits-to-Fort Bragg corridor.Together the partners have signed a mutual agreement with the goal to revitalize underutilized infrastructure, decarbonize local supply chains, and reimagine logistics for rural and underserved communities,. minimizing risk and maximizing profits over time. Glīd’s Glider M (a hybrid-powered manned road-to-rail vehicle) and the AR2RV (Autonomous Road-to-Rail Vehicle) will be integrated into Mendocino Railway operations, with a global first-of-its-kind deployment set to launch in 2025.“This isn’t just about technology—it’s about legacy, opportunity, and transformation,” said Kevin Damoa, CEO of Glīd. “Mendocino Railway has preserved a critical regional lifeline. Together, we’re infusing it with a new purpose, deploying clean, intelligent freight mobility that can serve as a national model for shortline rail innovation and rural economic development.”The pilot project will evaluate the performance, reliability, and scalability of Glīd’s mobility systems across a rugged, historic and scenic 40-mile route, blending next-generation automation with community-driven goals. Beyond infrastructure, the partnership prioritizes local engagement, workforce upskilling, and public-private coordination to unlock federal and state support.“This partnership captures the spirit of the Skunk Train—timeless in its roots, bold in its future,” said Robert Jason Pinoli, President and CEO of Mendocino Railway. “We’re excited to work alongside Glīd to chart a path forward where innovation and tradition not only coexist but thrive.”Together, Glīd and Mendocino Railway envision a future where rail is once again a backbone of regional mobility—cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive than ever before.Learn more about Glīd Technologies and its groundbreaking innovations here About Mendocino RailwayMendocino Railway’s California Western Railroad / Skunk Train is a Class III common carrier public utility railroad located in the redwood forests of Northern California’s Mendocino County. This heritage freight railroad, which has been operating since 1885, added passenger service after its founding, initially moved redwood logs from the rugged back country to Mendocino Coast sawmills, later transporting finished lumber out to the national railroad network. In 1925, the railroad became known as the “Skunk Train” and, since that time, has become a beloved institution touted as one of the “10 Best Rail Tours in the Country” (USA Today) and a “Top 10 Family Activity in California” (National Geographic Traveler). The Skunk Train’s journey covers the same 40-mile route that its freight trains use, crossing over some 30 bridges, all while retaining its original charm—minus the historic pungent aroma that once preceded the train’s arrival. Freight, passenger, and excursion trains operate year-round.About GlīdGlīd Technologies is redefining first-mile logistics with its patented multi-modal autonomous road-to-rail Glīders — advanced robotics and vehicle platforms engineered to eliminate transload inefficiencies and make rail more accessible, efficient, and sustainable. Led by veterans of the U.S. Army, SpaceX, Google, and Matbock, Glīd integrates human-assisted autonomy with its AI-driven EZRA-1SIX logistics platform to optimize port, rail, and industrial operations. By removing the need for cranes, forklifts, chassis, and excess staging, and by empowering workforce development through new skilled roles, Glīd transforms the economics and environmental impact of moving road-based freight across mining, agriculture, energy, and global supply chains. Learn more at www.glidtech.us Media ContactsDonna Loughlin MichaelsLMGPR for Glīd408.393.5575donna@lmgpr.comKimberly PreciadoMendocino Railway916.846.3109kpreciado@sierrarailroad.com

