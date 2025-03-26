Glīd Appoints Google and Stripe Alum as CTO to Power U.S. Logistics 4.0 Rollout

Narla will lead development of Glīd’s AI-first platform, EZRA-1SIX, to automate transload logistics and scale deployment across U.S. freight networks.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glīd, a U.S.-based leader in sustainable, autonomous multi-modal logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of Chaitali Narla as Chief Technology Officer. With more than 15 years of experience at Google and Stripe, Narla brings deep expertise in scalable infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native computing to Glīd’s executive team.In her new role, Narla will lead Glīd’s overall technology strategy and oversee the development of EZRA-1SIX, the company’s AI-first logistics software platform. Designed to support intermodal operations, EZRA-1SIX will streamline transload operations, automate load matching, and orchestrate freight brokerage and intermodal logistics across ports, railroads, and drayage partners - enabling faster, cleaner, and more cost-efficient freight movement. The platform is set to launch later this year as a foundational part of Glīd’s vision for Logistics 4.0 in the U.S. market.Built to integrate seamlessly with Glīd’s semi and fully autonomous vehicle systems, EZRA-1SIX acts as the central nervous system of Glīd’s logistics ecosystem. The platform leverages AI to anticipate demand, dynamically assign capacity, and provide real-time visibility across freight corridors—solving persistent challenges such as fragmented communication, idle asset time, and bottlenecks in transload yards. With Narla’s leadership, Glīd will expand its capabilities as both a vehicle innovator and a full-stack logistics intelligence provider."I am thrilled to join Glīd at such an exciting stage," said Narla. “Glīd’s innovative approach to sustainable logistics, powered by autonomy and intelligent infrastructure, aligns perfectly with my passion for building impactful technology solutions. I see so much opportunity for automation and strategic AI use to solve big problems in logistics. I am excited about building EZRA-1SIX as an AI-first software for Glīd’s customers and partners!”“As we roll out our U.S. infrastructure and prepare for the next wave of smart logistics, Chaitali’s experience in scaling global platforms and building AI-first systems will be a force multiplier,” said Kevin Damoa, CEO of Glīd. “Her leadership will help accelerate our shift toward software-defined freight orchestration and position Glīd as the go-to solution for brokers, carriers, and ports looking to modernize with intelligence and impact. With EZRA-1SIX powering our vehicles and port infrastructure, we’re delivering a complete ecosystem that gives operators more control, speed, and sustainability.”Prior to joining Glīd, Narla led engineering and infrastructure teams at Stripe focused on building financial product platforms. At Google, she advanced to Director of Engineering, where she oversaw global teams responsible for Google Workspace and the rapid scaling of Google Cloud Compute.Narla is also recognized for her leadership in mentorship and diversity in tech, regularly speaking at industry events such as Google Cloud Next, Women Techmakers, and the Grace Hopper Conference.With Narla’s appointment, Glīd is reinforcing its commitment to building a smarter, cleaner logistics future, starting in the U.S. The company is on track to launch its first manned vehicles and the EZRA-1SIX software platform later this year. Designed to streamline transload operations, freight brokerage, and load orchestration in real time, EZRA-1SIX will be central to Glīd’s scalable deployment across ports, rail corridors, and supply chain hubs nationwide.About GlīdGlīd is revolutionizing logistics with its Multi-Modal Autonomous Road-to-Rail Glīders - advanced robotics engineered to streamline transload and material conveyance operations, making rail more accessible and efficient. Led by SpaceX veterans Kevin Damoa and Matt Mueller, Glīd combines military precision with cutting-edge engineering and intelligent infrastructure to address inefficiencies in first- and last-mile transportation. By leveraging existing infrastructure, Glīd’s innovative solutions optimize port and rail operations while reducing costs and increasing throughput. Its human-in-the-loop (HITL) autonomy enhances safety and operational efficiency, creating new job opportunities and upskilling the workforce for the future of logistics. With a focus on sustainability, scalability, and innovation, Glīd is redefining the global supply chain. Learn more at www.Glīdrail.com.

