Glīd Technologies Appoints Former SpaceX Leader Matt Mueller Chief Operations Officer
Industry Veteran to Spearhead Operational Excellence and GrowthROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glīd Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous road and rail transportation solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Mueller as chief operations officer (COO). With a distinguished career in aerospace and engineering, Mueller brings over 15 years of expertise to the company, further solidifying Glīd's commitment to shaping the future of transportation with innovative and sustainable autonomous vehicles.
Mueller will be responsible for core business operations and of Glīd Technologies, including manufacturing and sales to drive innovation and efficiency across the company's novel and patented autonomous transportation systems.
Mueller's extensive operational leadership experience includes numerous pivotal roles at SpaceX, where he led significant advancements in build and flight reliability during his eight years at the company, and Hadrian, where he spearheaded quality management initiatives.
"Matt's proven leadership and experience in engineering and operations, in high-stakes environments, will help to propel us into the next phase of our growth," said Kevin Damoa, Founder and CEO of Glīd Technologies. "Matt’s strategic vision and operational acumen will be instrumental as we continue to scale our autonomous transportation solutions and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."
Craig Woolridge, formerly the Chief Operating Officer, will transition to the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this capacity, Mr. Woolridge will focus on leading fundraising efforts and driving strategic growth initiatives to propel Glīd Technologies into its next phase of expansion.
Mr. Mueller's career highlights include:
• Leading new product introductions at SpaceX, including early-stage Crew Dragon and Starlink Internet constellation products and subsystems.
• Driving significant reductions in risk mitigations, corrective actions, and defects across SpaceX's Falcon launch vehicles.
• Advising on production systems software (MRP, ERP, MES) selection and kicking off development of company standards at Antora Energy to scale thermal battery technology.
• Overseeing quality management systems development at Hadrian, achieving key ISO9001 and AS9100 certifications.
• Leading risk escalation, flight risk buydown, and failure response activities across Falcon 9 launch vehicle operations, including leading the manufacturing and operations response to the AMOS-6 launch failure investigation.
“I am honored to join Glīd Technologies at such a pivotal time in its journey, “said Matt Mueller, Chief Operating Officer, Glid Technologies.” The company's dedication to innovation and sustainability aligns with my professional ethos, and I am eager to contribute to its mission of transforming transportation. Together, we will drive operational excellence and deliver impactful solutions to our customers and communities."
Glīd Technologies is at the forefront of developing autonomous road and rail transportation solutions, with a focus on zero-emission vehicles and AI-powered logistics systems. The company's mission is to reduce costs, emissions, and congestion in the transportation industry, providing transformative solutions for commercial fleets and underserved communities.
For more information about Glīd Technologies and their innovative transportation solutions, please visit: https://glidrail.com
About Glīd
Glīd Technologies, a distinguished veteran and minority-owned technology company, is spearheading the advancement of autonomous transportation. Through their groundbreaking Glīders - the first-of-its-kind autonomous road and rail shipping vehicles - Glīd is revolutionizing freight logistics across various operations, including port drayage, transload, short haul, and short rail. With a focus on proprietary technologies, Glīd offers commercial fleets zero-emission vehicles that not only streamline maintenance but also surpass internal combustion engine counterparts in total cost of ownership (TCO). Specializing in AI-powered autonomous road-to-rail systems, Glīd serves as a dynamic logistics provider, enhancing current operations. Their innovative business model, centered on hardware-as-a-service, guarantees seamless support for clients. Committed to driving change, Glīd's mission is to reduce costs, emissions, and congestion in the transportation industry.
Communication
Glid Technologies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn