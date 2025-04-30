Michael Lumbley Joins EticaAG as Vice President of Sales to Drive Strategic Growth

Veteran clean energy executive joins EticaAG to lead sales strategy and expand market reach for fire-safe battery storage solutions.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG, a leader in non-flammable battery energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Lumbley as Vice President of Sales. With over two decades of experience in energy development across solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Lumbley brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to support EticaAG’s continued expansion.Michael Lumbley’s distinguished career began in the oil and gas sector before he transitioned to clean energy in the early 2000s, working for two of the top three utility-scale solar development firms in the United States. His diverse background, spanning renewable energy project development, PPA consulting, financial modeling, and international business development, positions him as a significant asset to EticaAG’s leadership team.As Co-Founder of Rove Charging, Lumbley has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing EV infrastructure, prioritizing not only the performance and reliability of charging stations but also enhancing the user experience for EV drivers. His broad understanding of both traditional and renewable energy sectors uniquely equips him to lead innovative and scalable sales strategies at EticaAG."Michael’s proven track record of managing large-scale project development, fostering operational excellence, and building strong client relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver safe and efficient clean energy solutions," said Matthew Ward, President of EticaAG. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team and look forward to the impact he will make as we continue to grow."In his new role, Lumbley will oversee EticaAG’s sales initiatives, forging new partnerships and expanding the company’s footprint across key markets. His leadership will be crucial as EticaAG accelerates its mission of providing sustainable and innovative energy solutions to customers worldwide."I’m thrilled to join EticaAG as the company enters an exciting phase of growth," said Michael Lumbley. "EticaAG’s commitment to delivering safe, sustainable energy solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing clean energy adoption. I’m eager to help expand our reach and build strong partnerships that drive lasting impact."For more information, please visit https://eticaag.com EticaAG manufactures non-flammable lithium battery energy storage systems for a safer, more resilient energy future. At the core of every system is our patented LiquidShield Immersion Technology , which fully submerges each battery cell in a non-toxic, fire-retardant liquid. This eliminates fire propagation risk, even under thermal runaway conditions.In addition to unmatched fire prevention, LiquidShield delivers superior thermal management that eliminates hotspots, cools cells more efficiently, and significantly reduces battery stress. The result is longer battery life, reduced degradation, and enhanced system reliability.When safety matters, EticaAG is the trusted choice for fire-safe battery energy storage.

