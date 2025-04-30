TapClicks Introduces Powerful Mobile Apps for On-the-Go Marketing Campaign Management

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking mobile applications for reporting and order management. These apps empower marketing professionals, agency teams, and brand CMOs (chief marketing officers) to monitor and optimize their marketing campaigns anytime, anywhere.

As needs increase for 24/7 visibility and control over advertising initiatives, the TapReports and TapOrders mobile apps provide marketers with seamless access to campaign fulfillment and performance insights—right on their Apple and/or Android devices.

TapOrders: Track Campaign Fulfillment in Real Time:

The TapOrders mobile app offers unparalleled transparency into the status of marketing orders submitted to third-party advertising platforms for trafficking and fulfillment. Now, agency employees and/or brand marketers can:

● Track progress of campaign fulfillment anytime, anywhere

● View completed and pending activities related to their orders

● Add comments and provide feedback on tasks to ensure seamless execution.

By bringing the entire campaign fulfillment process into a single, mobile-accessible platform, the TapOrders mobile app helps marketing teams stay informed and proactive, reduce inefficiencies, keep campaigns on track and meet their budget performance targets.

TapReports: Instant Access to Marketing Performance and Insights:

The TapReports mobile app provides agency professionals and brand CMOs with a mobile-friendly reporting hub that visualizes key campaign performance metrics. Now, agency employees and/or brand marketers can:

● Access dashboards with up-to-date marketing performance data

● Analyze trends by date range, make stakeholder recommendations and optimize strategies

● Export reports as PDF files for easy sharing with stakeholders

By offering interactive reporting features, the new TapReports mobile app ensures that marketing decision-makers have access to the critical insights they need—whether in a meeting, on the road, or working remotely.

Marketing Anytime, Anywhere:

The launch of these new mobile applications underscores TapClicks' commitment to making marketing campaign management more accessible and efficient. These solutions provide marketing teams with the tools they need to track fulfillment and performance on-the-go, ensuring that no detail is missed—24/7, 365 days a year.

“The new mobile apps mark a significant step forward to empower marketing professionals with 24/7 access to campaign execution and performance insights,” said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. “Any agency or business can now ensure their marketing efforts are running smoothly -- no matter where they are.”

Availability:

The new mobile apps are immediately available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit tapclicks.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

