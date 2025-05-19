Digital Marketing Webinar: TapClicks AI Agents in Action, May 27 2025

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announces a free online webinar, "Beyond the Dashboard: TapClicks AI Agents Building Client-Ready Narratives.” Marketers, brands and agencies can tune in for expert insights from industry leaders, including executives from Cumulus Media, Choozle, and Get Fish Slapped, as well as TapClicks. This webinar will dive into how to turn data Into insights, with an inside look at how TapClicks is redefining marketing automation with AI Agents, task-specific tools integrated in a comprehensive dashboard to help marketers instantly interpret performance, trends, and budgets for greater efficiency and ROI.

What: “Beyond the Dashboard: TapClicks AI Agents Building Client-Ready Narratives.”

When: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, 11 AM PDT / 2 PM PDT

Where: Webinar, online, free.

Duration: A 45-minute live session.

Register here: https://www.airmeet.com/e/07b71ea0-2f61-11f0-9396-53582bd03d0d

Speakers:

• Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle.

• Kevin Warren, Director of Digital at Cumulus Media.

• Tracy McCoy, President and Founder of Get Fish Slapped.

• Angshuman Rudra, Director of Product Management at TapClicks.

• Kevin Yamano, Vice President of Marketing at TapClicks.

For all marketers, whether power users of marketing automation, or just AI-curious, this webinar will cover how to turn overwhelming data into insight-rich client narratives, without the manual lift. Topics include:

• Demos: A live demo of the TapClicks AI Agents in action.

• Use cases: How real users, from agencies to media companies, are using AI Agents to streamline reporting and make faster, smarter decisions.

• Exclusive first looks: Preview of future innovations, from the TapClicks AI team.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit at www.tapclicks.com.

