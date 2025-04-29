SonobiTV Launches Boost: A New Way to Extend Reach and Maximize Campaign Impact

Unlock greater reach and preserve audience scale with Boost by Sonobi—built to extend campaign impact across every connected device.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonobi, a leading innovator in digital media technology, today announced the launch of Boost by Sonobi — a first-of-its-kind solution that helps advertisers unlock greater reach, sustain audience scale, and extend the impact of their campaigns across every connected device in the household.

Built to solve two of the most persistent challenges in digital advertising — increasing reach rate and mitigating audience decay — Boost transforms a single impression into multiple opportunities for engagement. Powered by Sonobi’s proprietary ID Graph, Boost enables advertisers to seamlessly expand campaigns beyond the first screen, targeting additional devices tied to the same household, without added complexity or additional segment management.

“Boost gives advertisers a smarter, more powerful way to maximize the full value of their campaigns,” said Miles Dennison, SVP, Direct Demand. “We’re helping buyers not just match users, but actively reach them across the household — keeping audiences engaged, extending campaign longevity, and delivering more measurable results. It’s a major step forward for brands looking to drive real impact across CTV and beyond.”

Boost is uniquely flexible, offering four distinct ways to extend campaign reach:

Boost CTV Reach Across Devices: Turn every CTV impression into a retargeting opportunity across mobile, desktop, tablet, and more.

Boost Your Household ID Segment: Use your existing list of CTV IDs to instantly expand and launch a fully populated campaign from day one.

Universal Boost: Extend the reach of any campaign—CTV, display, video, and cross-channel—whether or not audience segments are provided upfront.

Protect Against Cookie-Based Decay: As cookies expire, Boost activates alternative IDs within the household to preserve scale and maintain campaign momentum.

Designed for ease and transparency, Boost automatically creates a secondary, trackable deal tied to the original campaign—giving advertisers clear visibility into their extended reach and campaign performance. Advertisers retain full control over pricing floors, targeting filters, and inventory strategies, while Sonobi’s technology manages audience mapping and activation behind the scenes. Boost is now available for SonobiTV campaigns, offering advertisers a powerful new way to drive scalable, sustainable results across today’s evolving media landscape. To learn more visit: sonobi.tv

