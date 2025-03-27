Sonobi Launches Curated CTV Marketplace, Sonobi.TV — Built for Performance and Precision

Premium CTV platform with scalable supply, smart optimization, and real results across DR, brand, and multicultural campaigns.

"With Sonobi.TV, we’re giving buyers more than just inventory—we’re delivering precision, scale, and the ability to curate campaigns that perform. This is the future of high-impact programmatic."” — Miles Dennison, SVP of Direct Demand, SonobiTV

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium CTV platform offers advertisers scalable supply, data-driven optimization, and measurable outcomes across direct response, brand awareness, and multicultural campaigns.

Sonobi, a leader in programmatic advertising solutions, today announced the official launch of Sonobi.TV, a high-performance CTV marketplace purpose-built to deliver scalable, results-driven campaigns. The platform connects advertisers with premium streaming inventory while leveraging proprietary optimization tools and identity solutions—like Boost by Sonobi—to maximize impact.

With 35B+ daily CTV impressions and curated channels spanning key verticals—including sports, lifestyle, travel, automotive, and multicultural audiences—Sonobi.TV empowers brands and agencies to execute smarter campaigns, tailored to drive results across direct response, brand lift, and omnichannel strategies.

Key Features of SonobiTV Include:

Curated CTV Channels: Tailored deals and packages across verticals and audience segments for optimal performance.

Proprietary Optimization Tech: Real-time targeting and dynamic adjustments to enhance ROI.

Identity-Driven Solutions: Boost by Sonobi extends segment life, minimizes drop-off, and amplifies household reach across all devices.

Scalable Premium Supply: Access to top-tier inventory with full transparency and control.

Whether the objective is to convert high-intent shoppers, elevate brand visibility, or reach niche multicultural audiences, Sonobi.TV enables advertisers to buy smarter and scale faster, all through a single streamlined platform.

Explore more or connect with a SonobiTV specialist at www.sonobi.tv to get started.

About Sonobi

Sonobi is an independent advertising technology company committed to building equitable, transparent media solutions that benefit both advertisers and publishers. With a focus on identity, addressability, and programmatic innovation, Sonobi helps brands achieve better results across every channel.

