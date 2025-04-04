SonobiTV Launches Strategic Tariff Advertising Packages to Support Advertisers Amid Market Uncertainty

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonobiTV, the high-performance CTV marketplace built for precision and impact, today announced the launch of Strategic Tariff Advertising Packages—a new initiative designed to support advertisers navigating the uncertainty brought on by rising tariffs and increased economic pressure.

As brands reevaluate media investments in response to the recently announced tariffs, flexibility, efficiency, and predictability have become top priorities. SonobiTV’s new programmatic guaranteed packages are built to meet that moment—providing deeply discounted, fixed-rate CTV advertising opportunities powered by Sonobi’s direct publisher partnerships and high-performing inventory.

“In partnership with publishers, brands, and agencies, we’ve developed curated programmatic packages that deliver both scale and stability,” said Miles Dennison, SVP of Direct Demand at SonobiTV. “This offering is built specifically for verticals most impacted by tariffs—like auto, fashion, and retail—helping brands stay agile while continuing to scale efficiently. Advertisers are looking for cost certainty and dependable results, and that’s exactly what SonobiTV provides.”

A Solution for a Volatile Market

This initiative arrives as brands across industries brace for cost increases driven by the next wave of U.S. tariffs. With growing demand for flexible pricing models and high-performing media placements, SonobiTV’s solution stands out by offering:

Locked-In Rates – Guaranteed pricing throughout the campaign window, regardless of market fluctuations.

Premium Streaming Supply – Access to curated CTV inventory from over 2,000 premium publishers.

Proven Performance – Enhanced targeting and optimization tools, including Sonobi’s proprietary Boost technology.

Custom Campaign Support – White-glove service from Sonobi’s managed service team to tailor deals by category and audience.

Whether the goal is direct response, brand awareness, or multicultural engagement, these tariff packages empower advertisers to maximize ROI while staying in control of their media spend.

Why It Matters

The advertising industry is already feeling the effects of tariff uncertainty—with marketers seeking more nimble, cost-efficient ways to deploy media. SonobiTV’s curated, performance-driven marketplace is built for exactly this kind of environment, offering a flexible path forward without sacrificing campaign impact.

Advertisers interested in tapping into SonobiTV’s Strategic Tariff Advertising Packages can connect directly with the team for a custom proposal or visit www.sonobi.tv for more information.

About SonobiTV

SonobiTV is a high-performance, curated CTV marketplace built to connect advertisers with premium publishers and engaged audiences. With proprietary data, optimization technology, and cross-channel supply, SonobiTV delivers results-driven campaigns that scale.

