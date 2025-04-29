California Tortilla Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with A Flavorful Fiesta of Deals

Five straight days of tasty offers starting May 1

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cal Tort fans, get ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo for five days straight! California Tortilla , a unique fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with deals from May 1 to May 5. Fans can stop by any California Tortilla location and enjoy special daily offers. Plus, Burrito Elito reward members will have a chance to win various prizes, including signed football gear, free burritos for a year, and more!“At California Tortilla, we thrive off of creating a fun and engaging atmosphere,” said Keith Goldman , President & CEO of California Tortilla. "Cinco de Mayo is the perfect holiday to celebrate with our guests and we look forward to offering different deals each day, so customers can explore our menu and savor our freshly made and flavorful offerings, from tacos to burritos and more."The California Tortilla Cinco de Mayo daily deals include the following offers when making a purchase in-store. One offer per guest each day.May 1: Free chips & queso with purchaseMay 2: Free Fresh Deal with Burrito or Bowl purchaseMay 3: $5 (Cinco!) off $20May 4: Free Taquitos with entrée purchaseMay 5: Free Taco coupon with purchase to be used on a future visitBurrito Elito reward members are eligible for more opportunities. Members who use their Burrito Elito account from May 1 to May 5 to will be entered for chances to win a variety of prizes. Check californiatortilla.com for details.Not a Burrito Elito member yet? Joining is easy. Fans can download the California Tortilla mobile app via the App Store or Google Play, pick up a card in-store and register it online , or join online and give the cashier their phone number on each visit. Members earn points for every dollar spent, receive freebies throughout the year, and are kept up to date on current news and offers.For more information, visit www.californiatortilla.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of "California-style" Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. This year, Cal Tort is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since 1995, "Cal Tort," as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexicanfood by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With almost 30 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of FastCasual.com's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers”, Washington City Paper's "Best Fast Casual in D.C.," and Washingtonian's Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.

