CCHF Calls on President Trump to Withdraw May 7 REAL ID Enforcement Deadline

Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) Sends Letter Urging Rescission of Federal REAL ID Rules

President Trump should withdraw enforcement of the May 7th REAL ID deadline. The REAL ID system violates the right of Americans to be free from federal overreach and unconstitutional controls.” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President.

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the May 7th REAL ID deadline looming, Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) has submitted a formal letter to President Donald J. Trump, calling on him to rescind two federal REAL ID rules. The rules, published in 2008 and 2025, advance a National ID system which violates Americans’ constitutional rights and expands federal surveillance and control.The letter urges President Trump to:1. Direct Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to rescind TSA’s final REAL ID “Progressive Enforcement” Rule (January 14, 2025), which introduces a “three strikes” system and mandates full compliance by May 5, 2027.2. Rescind DHS’s 2008 REAL ID Implementation Rule, which mandates national minimum standards for driver’s licenses and ID cards accepted by federal agencies—amounting to a backdoor National ID.“President Trump should withdraw enforcement of the May 7th REAL ID deadline. The REAL ID system violates the right of Americans to be free from federal overreach and unconstitutional controls,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President. “In short, the REAL ID Act of 2005 is a federal government takeover of state sovereignty and individual autonomy.”The letter warns President Trump about plans at the state level to create digital ID systems using REAL ID embedded on smartphones with remote access by government. It also cites the original legislative controversy surrounding REAL ID, which was added to a military spending bill in 2005 without full debate. Former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander described it as the first-ever “national identification card” for America and warned against its implications for liberty.“The Constitution does not permit a federal takeover of state identification systems,” Brase said. “We are calling on President Trump to stop the unconstitutional national ID system being imposed by his Department of Homeland Security.”To read the full letter, visit this link. For additional information visit RefuseREALID.org.

