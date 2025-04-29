Maverick Power CEO Tom Currier Named Southwest Finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Award

Tom Currier, CEO of Maverick Power, honored as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Award, recognizing leadership and growth.

Being named a finalist is a true honor. It’s humbling to be among such strong competition. This reflects the incredible efforts of our entire Maverick Power team.” — Tom Currier

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power proudly announces that Tom Currier, President and CEO, has been selected as a Southwest Finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year2025 Award. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this prestigious award honors visionary entrepreneurs who transform industries and drive significant economic growth.Selected from a competitive pool of entrepreneurs across the Southwest region, Tom Currier’s recognition underscores his impactful leadership and Maverick Power’s innovative approach. Since its inception in 2020, Maverick Power has distinguished itself with custom-engineered solutions and a strong focus on customer success, in the power distribution equipment sector for data centers.Under Currier’s leadership, Maverick Power has achieved exponential growth, demonstrated by a record-breaking 5,789% revenue increase between 2020 and 2023. The company earned first place in the Dallas Business Journal Fast 50 Awards, making history as the first manufacturing company ever to top the prestigious list. Maverick was also named the 2024 top entrepreneurial company by the SMU Cox School of Business. This marks the first time one company has ever won both prestigous awards in the same year.The Entrepreneur of the Year2025 Southwest Award will be presented on June 21st at Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Ballroom. Regional award winners will advance to the National competition, announced in November at EY's Strategic Growth ForumAbout Maverick PowerFounded in 2020 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Maverick Power provides specialized power distribution solutions primarily for data centers. With additional facilities in Plano, Garland, and Phoenix, Maverick Power remains committed to innovation and economic growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.